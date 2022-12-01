U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Hybrid Software Group PLC: Financial reporting calendar 2023

Hybrid Software Group
·1 min read
Hybrid Software Group
Hybrid Software Group

PRESS RELEASE

Financial reporting calendar 2023

Cambridge (UK) 1 December 2022: Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) plans to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:

Date

Publication

30 March 2023

Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2022

4 May 2023

Quarterly trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2023

27 July 2023

Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2023

26 October 2023

Quarterly trading update for the quarter and nine months ending 30 September 2023

Quarterly trading updates will include unaudited, condensed financial information primarily focussed on providing information about revenue and EBITDA across the Group’s operating segments.

Annual General Meeting
The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 10 May 2023. The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Joachim Van Hemelen

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +32 494 62 89 43

Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group

Email: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group


