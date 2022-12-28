U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Hybrid Software Group PLC: Hybrid Software Group announces approval of prospectus for acquisition of HYBRID Software and admission of consideration shares for trading

Hybrid Software Group
·2 min read
Hybrid Software Group
Hybrid Software Group

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF PROSPECTUS FOR ACQUISITION OF HYBRID SOFTWARE AND ADMISSION OF CONSIDERATION SHARES FOR TRADING

Cambridge (UK) 28 December 2022 (08.00 CET) – Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is pleased to announce that the Prospectus for the January 2021 acquisition of HYBRID Software has been approved for public release and is available at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/hybrid-software-acquisition. The 21,074,030 new shares that were issued as consideration for the purchase of HYBRID Software will be listed for trading on Euronext Brussels on 28 December 2022.

Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman of Hybrid Software Group, comments, “We are happy to conclude this final step in the successful acquisition of HYBRID Software. Although the transaction was completed nearly two years ago, accounting changes after Brexit delayed the publication of the Prospectus and the listing of the additional shares for trading. But this didn’t stop us from integrating HYBRID Software as the largest component of Hybrid Software Group, both in headcount and revenue. The acquisition has already been a success and continues to deliver additional synergies to the company.”

Disclaimer
The Summary may be distributed separately from this Prospectus. This Prospectus is available in English. The Summary is also available in French and in Dutch. The English version of this Prospectus is a translation of the Dutch version of this Prospectus and has been prepared under the responsibility of the Company. The Company is responsible for the consistency of the English translation of this Prospectus with the approved Dutch and French versions of the Summary with the approved English version of the Summary and must ensure that the translated versions are a faithful translation of the language versions approved by the FSMA. Without prejudice to the Company's responsibility for the translation of this Prospectus, if an inconsistency exists between: (i) the English language version of the Summary and the Dutch or French language version of the Summary; the language version approved by the FSMA, i.e. the English language version, shall prevail over the other language versions. If there is any inconsistency between this Prospectus and the Summary, this Prospectus shall prevail over the Summary.

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Joachim Van Hemelen

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +32 494 62 89 43

Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group

Email: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group


