U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,400.00
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.20
    -4.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.00
    -0.96 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.66
    -0.65 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4340
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,842.15
    +1,629.04 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.59
    +17.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.34
    +2.81 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Hybrid Software Group PLC: Hybrid Software Group celebrates name change with the Euronext Bell Ceremony

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Graphics
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HSG_Picture-Selection_BellRinging3

Chairman Guido Van der Schueren rings the bell to open trading on the Euronext exchange in Brussels
Chairman Guido Van der Schueren rings the bell to open trading on the Euronext exchange in Brussels
Chairman Guido Van der Schueren rings the bell to open trading on the Euronext exchange in Brussels

HSG_Picture-Selection_BellRinging3NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP CELEBRATES NAME CHANGE WITH THE EURONEXT BELL CEREMONY

Cambridge UK, 20 October 2021: Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) celebrates its change of name and corporate identity today by ringing the bell to open trading at the Euronext Stock Exchange in Brussels.

Hybrid Software Group PLC changed its name from Global Graphics PLC following shareholder approval on 13 October 2021. The new name underlines the Group’s position as a software company providing innovative technology for industrial print manufacturing processes at a time when industry is accelerating towards mass customization, smart factories, and Industry 4.0. The Group’s solutions are hybrid because they meet the needs of analogue and digital production processes and because they integrate both software and printhead drive electronics.

The Group’s new strapline “enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing” represents all the solutions available from Hybrid Software Group’s global operating companies: Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet and Xitron. The individual branding of these operating companies is unchanged.

Speaking at the Bell ceremony Chairman Guido Van der Schueren said, “For many years, the success of HYBRID Software has been built on a simple formula: our future depends on advanced automation as embodied by Industry 4.0, multiplied by extreme customer care. We partner with our customers for the long term and act upon their input. I believe these concepts equally apply to the broader Hybrid Software Group and look forward to continuing to expanding our support for all areas of industrial print manufacturing.”

CEO Mike Rottenborn added, “Our customers have long viewed Global Graphics as a collection of great companies: Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet, and Xitron. But as an integrated group, we offer technology and products that go beyond what’s available from any individual company. It’s important that we communicate the proper brand message at the group level to our customers and investors. Rebranding as Hybrid Software Group brings this group strategy into focus and lays the foundations for continued growth of the company.”

Hybrid Software Group is the only full stack supplier of all critical core technologies for inkjet. Its solutions enable OEMs to be nimble in their response to develop new digital printing equipment for emerging applications and enable print service providers to benefit from the added value of digital production.

Earlier this year the four companies launched their first joint product, the SmartDFE, (digital front end) that is designed to be the heart of a fully automated manufacturing system for labels and packaging, one of the Group’s strategic growth targets.

A webcast of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://channel.royalcast.com/hybridsoftwaregroup/#!/hybridsoftwaregroup/20211020_1

and can also be accessed from the investor section of the new group website www.hybridsoftware.group.

Ends

Note to editors: a photo of the Bell ceremony is available from jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group.

About Hybrid Software Group PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, [link]Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Graeme Huttley

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group

Email: graeme.huttley@hybridsoftware.group

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Bullish Day For Marijuana Stocks - Top Movers For October 19, 2021

    GAINERS: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 15.79% at $11.66 with an estimated market cap of $5.4B. HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 14.79% at $1.94 with an estimated market cap of $536.6M. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 14.19% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $160.7M. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 9.89% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $254.0M. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 8.64% at $14.34 with an estimated market cap of

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Trades Near Its Latest Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Here's Why I Think FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...