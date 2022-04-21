U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.26
    -8.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,200.41
    +39.62 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,387.32
    -65.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.78
    -18.41 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.99
    +1.80 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    -0.72 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9480
    +0.1080 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5920
    +0.6650 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,981.25
    +719.38 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.72
    +4.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Hybrid Software Group PLC reports excellent results for 2021 with €48.6 million revenue and €12.2 million EBITDA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hybrid Software Group
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLLGF
Hybrid Software Group
Hybrid Software Group

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC REPORTS EXCELLENT RESULTS FOR 2021 WITH €48.6 MILLION REVENUE AND €12.2 MILLION EBITDA

Cambridge (UK), 21 April 2022 (18:00 CEST): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces that it has published its annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

The full document is available to download from the financial reports section of the Company’s web site at: https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/financial-reports.

Mike Rottenborn, CEO comments, “2021 was a remarkable year for Hybrid Software Group. Despite the shadow of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to successfully conclude two major acquisitions, rebrand the Group to reflect our focus on software for inkjet manufacturing, re-energise the core RIP business of Global Graphics Software, and more than double our revenue from 2020 largely due to the acquisition of HYBRID Software, while increasing our EBITDA to 25% and our cash position to more than €9 million. Our 275+ global employees are dedicated to the success of our customers through expert technical support and non-stop innovation. With another acquisition already under our belt in 2022, I look forward to the continued growth and success of Hybrid Software Group and all our customers worldwide.”

Executive chairman, Guido Van der Schueren adds, “The acquisition of HYBRID Software in January 2021 broadened our focus from OEM component sales to high-margin enterprise software for both OEMs and end users, and we wasted no time integrating HYBRID Software into the Group. Despite the challenging business environment in 2021, we were able to grow revenues by nearly 25% and EBITDA by more than 20% when compared to the combined operating results of the previously separate entities in 2020. We have many plans for 2022 and beyond to leverage the power of the full Group and combine our OEM products with our end user products and sales channels to achieve further growth. With these results, we remain firmly on track to achieve our target of €100 million revenue and €35 million EBITDA in 2026.”

Financial highlights

For the year ended 31 December

In thousands of euros

2021

2020

Continuing operations

Revenue

48,562

22,494

Operating profit

4,770

1,387

Profit before tax

4,565

1,693

Tax benefit

349

58

Profit from continuing operations

4,914

1,751

Discontinued operation

Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax

-

4,167

Profit for the year attributable to equity holders

4,914

5,918

EBITDA - continuing operations

12,211

4,711

Adjusted operating profit - continuing operations

7,308

2,355

Adjusted net profit - continuing operations

6,390

2,522

Basic earnings per share (euro) - continuing operations

0.15

0.15

Adjusted earnings per share (euro) - continuing operations

0.20

0.22

Available cash

9,234

6,855

The consolidated profit before tax for continuing operations was €4.57 million compared with a profit of €1.69 million in 2020. The increase in profitability of €2.88 million is due to:

  • an increase in revenue of €26.07 million;

  • an increase in cost of sales of €3.23 million;

  • an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of €13.86 million;

  • an increase in research and development expenses of €5.66 million;

  • a decrease in other operating expenses of €0.03 million;

  • an increase in other income of €0.03 million;

  • an increase in net finance income of €0.55 million; and

  • an increase in foreign exchange losses of €1.05 million.

Revenue for the Printing Software segment (previously named Software) included sales by ColorLogic from November 2021 and totalled €13.84 million for the year (2020: €12.67 million).

Revenue for the Printhead Solutions segment was €13.98 million for the year (2020: €9.82 million).

Revenue for the Enterprise Software segment (a new segment in the year as a result of the acquisition of HYBRID Software in January 2021) was €20.74 million for the year.

Gross profit for the period increased to 82.5% of revenue (2020: 76.7%), primarily due to the higher mix of
software related sales during the year, particularly higher margin sales to end users by HYBRID Software.

Included in selling, general and administrative expenses is amortisation of €0.84 million (2020: €0.59 million)
related to intangible assets recognised as a result of acquisitions.

Research and development expenses includes the capitalisation and amortisation of internally generated intangible assets and the amortisation of certain intangible assets recognised as a result of acquisitions. During the period there was a net capitalisation of development expenditure of €2.39 million (2020: €0.72) and amortisation of acquired intangible assets of €3.93 million (2020: €1.78 million).

The exchange rate losses are primarily due to the revaluation of currency balances held at the balance sheet date and the change in exchange rates during the year.

The Group presents EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and adjusted profit when reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate the Group’s results in a manner that focuses on what the Group believes to be its underlying business operations. The Group’s management believes that the inclusion of adjusted financial results provides consistency and comparability with past reports.

Additional commentary and analysis of the Group's consolidated results for the year ending 31 December 2021 can be found in the annual report and financial statements.

Should you wish to receive a printed copy of the annual report, please send an e-mail to investor-relations@hybridsoftware.group or make your request in writing, for the attention of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to 2030 Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, Cambridge, CB23 6DW, UK.

Annual General Meeting
The Company will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 10 May 2022. The official notice of the meeting is available on the Company’s website at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting.

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Graeme Huttley

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group

Email: graeme.huttley@hybridsoftware.group


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T earnings top estimates, phone subscribers grow

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for AT&T.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly plans to shut down CNN+

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita discusses reports that CNN+ is expected to shut down weeks after launching.

  • PayPal stock continues descent year to date

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Paypal stock.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Overwhelmed by Streaming Choices - A Great Time to Reevaluate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    There are multiple reasons why investors have found Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) attractive in the past, unfortunately as the price slumped, investors started pulling out, and the company is now trading at early 2020 levels. With the stock reaching new lows today, we decided to reevaluate the intrinsic value of the stock, and look at potential advantages against competitors.

  • Shopify Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    Tech stocks got rocked on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 1.4% after two straight days of gains -- hurt by a shock-and-awe earnings miss at tech bellwether Netflix, which reported its first decline in subscriber numbers in 10 years. The damage began with Netflix, but wasn't contained to Netflix. For no apparent reason other than simple investor revulsion over growth stocks, Shopify (SHOP) stock also sold off Wednesday. And yet, while there was no specific news to explain Shopify's

  • Apple Earnings: What to Watch

    With a tough year-ago comparison and a challenging operating environment, Apple has its work cut out.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: Top Copper Stock Slides On Outlook

    FCX stock fell as Freeport-McMoRan posted strong Q1 earnings but trimmed its 2022 copper sales outlook amid higher costs.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Tesla stock surges, China stocks under pressure, travel stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.