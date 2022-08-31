U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Hybrid Train Market worth 745 units by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

5 min read
Chicago, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hybrid Train Market size is projected to grow from 470 units in 2022 to reach 745 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Europe is estimated to be the largest Hybrid Train Market in 2022, followed by Asia Oceania. With the development of infrastructure and increasing adoption of hybrid trains in several countries, the global Hybrid Train Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years. During the last decade, many countries have initiated plans for the development of a hybrid train network to propel the growth of the transportation sector and reduce carbon emissions caused due to conventional trains. The US, the UK, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa are revolutionizing their rail networks with the introduction of hybrid train networks. The governments of these countries have made favorable policies to develop infrastructure for hybrid trains. For instance, the Government of UK has declared that all the trains in the country running solely on diesel will be phased out by 2040. Similarly, the Indian government is eyeing complete electrification of trains in the country in the next 3 to 4 years. These announcements or actions will be presenting huge opportunities for all the players in the Hybrid Train Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Hybrid Train Market
162 – Tables
52 – Figures
211 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238438631

100-200 km/h segment is estimated to be the largest during forecast period

The 100-200 km/h segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the Hybrid Train Market due to majority of the hybrid trains running in the world can achieve speeds between 100–200 km/h. For instance, in February 2022, East Japan Railway (JR East) has unveiled a hydrogen-powered test train that features a fuel cell system and storage batteries with anticipated top speed of 110 km/h. Similarly, in February 2020, Alstom received its first supply contract of battery-electric regional trains that will be deployed on the Leipzig-Chemnitz line (yet to be deployed) in Germany. The contract includes three-car trains having a maximum speed of 99 mph (160 km/h) and can cover 75 miles. Considering these developments Hybrid Train Market will grow in forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast

Europe presents a big growth opportunity for hybrid trains as it is expected to be the largest market. Additionally, the region was one of the first in the world to have commercialized hydrogen-powered passenger trains back in 2018. Many of the top train manufacturers from the region, such as Alstom, Siemens, Hitachi Rail STS, and CAF, have incorporated hybrid technologies in their trains. For instance, in September 2021, Alstom presents its battery-powered multiple unit train in Saxony (Germany) in cooperation with the Technical University of Berlin. It will be the first battery-powered train to be approved for regular passenger service in Germany. Countries such as the UK and Germany are planning on complete the electrification of railway lines to control or reduce emissions through diesel trains, which will present a big opportunity for all hybrid train manufacturers, resulting in the growth of the overall European Hybrid Train Market.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238438631

The electro-diesel segment is expected to be the largest propulsion segment in the forecast

Electro diesel is a train propulsion type used in hybrid trains, which consists of a combination of diesel and electric power. This type of propulsion has a diesel engine, a generator or alternator, traction motors with axles, and a control system, including some electronics and electric parts. This type of propulsion is more efficient than diesel locomotives. Electro diesel propulsion is efficient and 40% less polluting than conventional ones. The manufacturers have recognized the demand for more efficient propulsion in trains. Diesel trains are the most popular trains, and OEMs have been offering hybrid propulsion technologies incorporated with these diesel trains for a while now. For instance, November 2021, Hitachi Rail, in collaboration with Eversholt Rail, has proceeded to the advanced phases for designing and engineering an electric-diesel-battery (tri-mode) train. The intention is to undergo testing on a Great Western Railway (GWR) Class 802 by end of 2022.

The Hybrid Train Market is dominated by established players such as CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Wabtec Corporation (US), and Hyundai Rotem Company (South Korea).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=238438631

Browse Related Reports:

Connected Rail Market by Service (Passenger Mobility, PIS, Train Tracking & Monitoring, Automated Fare Collection, Predictive maintenance, Freight Management), Rail Signaling System (PTC, CBTC & ATC), Rolling Stock and Region - Global forecast to 2027

Rolling Stock Market by Component, Product Type (Locomotive, Rapid Transit, Wagon, & Coach), Locomotive Technology (Conventional, Turbocharged, & Maglev), Application (Passenger Transportation & Freight transportation) & Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2027


