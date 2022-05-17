HYCUS Media Becomes Known for Creating Some of the Most Successful Digital Marketing Campaigns Worldwide

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,618.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,572.50
    +12.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.20
    +1.80 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3770
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,590.45
    +602.15 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.66
    +445.98 (+183.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,020.34
    +360.59 (+1.35%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

