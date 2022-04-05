U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,535.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,807.00
    -21.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.00
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.24
    -0.72 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,060.26
    -1,477.90 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.80
    -44.85 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.53
    -374.45 (-1.35%)
     

Hydra: How German police dismantled Russian darknet site

Joe Tidy - Cyber reporter
·3 min read
German cyber police at a server stack
German police say shutting down the infamous darknet site took months of cyber investigation

"It gave us all goosebumps" says Sebastian Zwiebel, as he recalls the moment his team shut down Hydra, the world's largest darknet marketplace.

The website was a bastion of cyber-crime, surviving for more than six years selling drugs and illegal goods.

But, after a tip-off, German police seized the site's servers and confiscated €23m (£16.7m) in Bitcoin.

"We've been working on this for months and when it finally happened it felt big - really big," adds Mr Zwiebel.

Police say 17 million customers and more than 19,000 seller accounts were registered on the marketplace, which now carries a police seizure notice.

Hydra market
Written in Russian, Hydra served multiple countries with same day drugs deliveries

Hydra specialised in same-day 'dead drop' services, where drug dealers (vendors) hide packages in public places before informing customers of the pick-up location.

Shortly after the German action was announced, the US Treasury issued sanctions against Hydra "in a coordinated international effort to disrupt proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings available through the Russia-based site."

In the past six months, many high-profile darknet markets have shut down but Hydra was seemingly impervious to police attempts to stop it.

The website launched in 2015 selling drugs, hacked materials, forged documents and illegal digital services such as Bitcoin-mixing - which cyber-criminals use to launder stolen or extorted digital coins.

The site was written in Russian, with sellers located in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and surrounding countries.

Mr Zweibel says the operation to close it down began with a tip-off which pointed to the possibility that the website infrastructure might be hosted in Germany.

"We got some hints through monitoring darknet activity from US officials. So we started in July or August last year to dig deeper and to investigate this field," he says.

Hydra seizure notice
Visitors to the darknet site are now greeted with a police seizure notice

It took many months to locate which firm might be hosting Hydra in Germany. Ultimately it was found to be a so-called 'bullet-proof hosting' company.

A bullet-proof hosting company is one that does not audit the websites or content it is hosting, and will happily host criminal websites and avoid police requests for information on customers.

Mr Zweibel says his investigators then took their evidence to a German judge to get permission to approach the server company and issue a takedown notice.

The company was forced to comply otherwise they too could have been arrested.

Visitors to the site are now greeted with a police poster saying "the platform and the criminal content has been seized".

Although celebrating their success, German authorities say they fear this won't be the end of the Hydra cyber-crime group, unless they can find and arrest them.

"We know they will find another way to do their business. They will probably try to build a new platform, and we will have to keep our eye on it. We don't know the perpetrators, so that's the next step," says Mr Zweibel.

The news comes during a turbulent time for darknet markets with the most prominent sites closing down in recent months, either voluntarily or as a result of police activity.

Many of the closures have come from criminals choosing to gradually bring their operations to a close, and disappear with their riches.

In January the administrators of UniCC, a darknet site selling stolen credit card details, retired, citing health reasons.

Voluntary closures also brought to an end the White House Market in October 2021, Cannazon in November and Torrez in December.

However, BBC research earlier this year revealed the most common way for darknet sites to close is via so-called 'exit scams' where the administrators voluntarily shut down the sites but steal their customer's funds in the process.

Recommended Stories

  • US drug czar testifies in WVa lawsuit against opioid makers

    The new White House drug czar has testified that the opioid epidemic got so bad in drug-ravaged West Virginia that the state was having trouble finding foster parents to care for children. Dr. Rahul Gupta was one of the first witnesses whose video deposition was played at a bench trial Tuesday in which several pharmaceutical manufacturers are accused in a lawsuit of contributing to the crisis. Substance abuse in West Virginia over the past two decades drove a huge increase in foster placements.

  • World’s largest illegal darknet marketplace shut down in US-German operation

    Authorities say they seized around $25m in cryptocurrency from Hydra

  • Israeli firm's spyware used on Jordan activists, report says

    Digital-rights researchers have concluded that the mobile phones of four Jordanian human rights activists were hacked over a two-year period with software made by the Israeli spyware company NSO Group. Tuesday’s findings by Front Line Defenders and Citizen Lab said at least some of the hackings appear to have been carried out by the Jordanian government. It was the latest in a series of reports linking NSO’s Pegasus spyware software to abuses by authoritarian governments.

  • Media Advisory - Minister Fraser and Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will be available to media

    The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will provide an update on several IRCC initiatives. Minister Fraser will be joined by Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Minister Fraser and High Commissioner Grandi will be available to media following the update.

  • Rivian picks up EV production in Q1, on track to hit annual target

    Rivian produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter, putting it on course to meet its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year, the company said Tuesday. Rivian also reported that it delivered 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter. The production figures include a mix of the Rivian R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and the commercial vans it is making for Amazon, a Rivian shareholder.

  • Hesperia man leads Apple Valley deputies on high-speed chase

    A Hesperia man fled from Apple Valley Sheriff's officials, who said they discovered narcotics and marijuana in his vehicle.

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. See: 30 Ways Shopping Will Never Be the Same After...

  • California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms

    Stung by a deadly mass shooting Sunday mere blocks from the state Capitol, California lawmakers on Tuesday advanced an innovative new approach to gun control that would empower private citizens to sue those who traffic in illegal weapons. California already has some of the nation’s strictest firearms rules, but it has yet to find a way to deter those willing to skirt the laws with stolen or homemade and increasingly prevalent “ghost” guns. Its latest attempt, proposed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, would allow people to file civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles.

  • Zelenskyy challenges UN to punish Russia or 'simply close' its doors: ANALYSIS

    In an impassioned address to the United Nations Security Council Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid down the gauntlet -- urging the U.N.'s most powerful body to either act or "dissolve yourself altogether." It was a challenge to the world's diplomats sitting in the historic chamber in New York, where any action to even condemn Russia's invasion has been blocked by Russia's veto power as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. U.N. aid agencies are on the ground providing assistance, its human rights chief is monitoring reported war crimes, including new, shocking images of murdered civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, and nearly three-fourths of its members have joined to condemn Russia's invasion.

  • Fake $14.7 Billion Textron Takeover Bid Leads to Criminal Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- A supposed $14.7 billion offer to buy defense contractor and aircraft maker Textron Inc. in 2020 has resulted in criminal charges against the would-be acquirer. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at

  • For years an officer looked like he was writing traffic tickets, but he wasn't, police say

    Eric Holmes resigned amidst an investigation into four years of traffic citations that were filed internally when no driver was actually cited.

  • Elon Musk joining Twitter board doesn't make it better than Snap: analyst

    The better social media play remains Snap despite Elon Musk joining Twitter's board and taking a huge stake in the company, one top Wall Street analyst says.

  • Woman pulled over by fake cop called 911 after noticing a minor detail, TX police say

    The traffic stop seemed legitimate at first, but the woman quickly grew suspicious.

  • Facebook exec shot down after offering to help Elon Musk fix Twitter

    ‘Facebook gives me the willies,’ Twitter’s new majority stakeholder says

  • Titus Low made $30,000 a month with his OnlyFans — now it could land him in jail for up to 21 months

    Titus Low, one of Singapore’s most recognizable adult content creators, could potentially face a maximum of 21 months in jail for sharing sexually explicit content of himself online. Low, a 22-year-old bisexual adult content creator, has been sharing images and videos of his "private parts" via his OnlyFans account since April 2021. Using his earnings from the content subscription service, Low reportedly enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle in his $6,600-a-month condo, having bought a Mercedes GT coupe and a labradoodle worth $6,500, among other purchases.

  • Explainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for the prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes over the discovery in Bucha, Ukraine, of mass graves and bodies of bound civilians shot at close range, but various challenges stand in the way. The International Criminal Court in The Hague defines war crimes as "grave breaches" of the post-World War Two Geneva Conventions, which lay out humanitarian laws to be followed in war time. Bucha's deputy mayor said on Sunday that 50 residents had been victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.

  • U.S. charges fraud over bogus $13.8 billion Textron takeover bid

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. authorities on Tuesday announced criminal and civil charges against the former head of a now-defunct British company for making a fraudulent bid to buy U.S. aerospace and defense company Textron Inc for about $13.8 billion. The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Melville ten Cate and his London-based Xcalibur Aerospace Ltd were never in a position to complete a tender offer for Textron, including because they lacked financing. Prosecutors said ten Cate, 53, a dual U.S.-Dutch citizen now living in Dubai, is at large.

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Victim: Epstein Shared Hotel Suite With Bill Clinton and Worried About Being Poisoned

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily BeastJuliette Bryant was at a Cape Town cocktail lounge with a friend when an associate of Jeffrey Epstein approached her. “This guy is bothering me,” the woman, an American actress named Naja Hill, told them that night in September 2002. “Can I hang out with you guys?”Bryant, who had just turned 20, understood that women must look out for one another and welcomed the beautiful stranger to join them. When Hill learned Bryant was an aspiring model,

  • 18-year-old arrested after fight ends in shooting, deputies say

    Orange County sheriff deputies made an arrest on Monday following a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Saturday.