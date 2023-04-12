Hydration backpack market size to grow by USD 268.63 million between 2021 and 2026; North America to account for 37% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydration backpack market size is expected to grow by USD 268.63 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.92% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region has a well-developed sports industry and various adventure sports destinations. It also has many national parks, which are accessible and well-organized, with advanced facilities and hiking spots. In addition, the rise in participation in adventure sports among sports enthusiasts and rising consumer awareness of the availability of hydration backpacks are driving the growth of the hydration backpack market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydration Backpack Market 2022-2026

Hydration Backpack Market: Growing popularity of adventure tourism to drive growth

The growing popularity of adventure tourism is identified as the key driver in the market. Busy work schedules and rising health issues have led individuals to participate in adventurous sports such as hiking, trekking, biking, and skiing. For instance, more than 6% of the US population aged between 18 and 30 participates in adventurous sports. In addition, the rise in disposable income in both developed and developing countries has increased spending on tourism, including adventure tourism. This has increased the demand for products such as hydration backpacks, which are used for adventure sports such as trekking, hiking, biking, and skiing. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Hydration Backpack Market: Increasing number of M&A

The increasing number of M&As is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are involved in M&A activities to expand their business and gain access to new markets. For instance, in 2018, Klein Tools acquired Ergodyne. The acquisition helped Klein Tools in expanding its product portfolio by including Ergodynes products such as hydration backpacks, gear for hand and eye protection, knee pads, footwear accessories, and portable work shelters. Similarly, in 2018, Decathlon acquired the Swiss sports store chain Athleticum from Maus Freres to expand its operations in Switzerland. Such strategic alliances among vendors are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Some of the key Hydration Backpack Market Players:

The hydration backpack market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local players. Factors such as low product differentiation, low capital requirement, accessible distribution channels, and weak regulations have made the threat of new entrants high in the market. However, the lack of fixed cost and exit barriers in this market will make the threat of rivalry moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Aquamira Technologies Inc.

Callaway Golf Co.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Dakine IP Holdings LP

Decathlon SA

Helen of Troy Ltd.

HydraPak LLC

InnerFit

Jetflow LLC

Klein Tools Inc.

Leatt Corp.

Mazama Designs

Osprey Packs Inc.

Recreational Equipment Inc.

Samsonite International SA

Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co.KG

SharkMouth

VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG

VF Corp.

Wingnut Gear

Hydration Backpack Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hydration backpack market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the consumer preference for physically examining the products before purchasing. Convenience in contacting vendors, negotiating over prices, and the option to choose from a wide variety of branded products are other key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Hydration Backpack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 268.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 11.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aquamira Technologies Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dakine IP Holdings LP, Decathlon SA, Helen of Troy Ltd., HydraPak LLC, InnerFit, Jetflow LLC, Klein Tools Inc., Leatt Corp., Mazama Designs, Osprey Packs Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Samsonite International SA, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co.KG, SharkMouth, VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG, VF Corp., and Wingnut Gear Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

