Hydration Products Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 231.39 Million from 2020 to 2025, Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast

10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HYDRATION PRODUCTS MARKET is set to progress at a CAGR of 6.68% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Hydration products are used for the storage of water. These products are mainly used for outdoor activities by sports enthusiasts, military personnel, and outdoor recreational participants. Hydration products come in various forms, such as reservoirs, hydration packs, water bottles, flasks, and mugs. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for the market was estimated at 4.17%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydration Products Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Browse summary of the research report for more additional information about the HYDRATION PRODUCTS MARKET

Hydration Products Market Driver:

  • Increase in military expenditure:

Hydration Products Market Trend:

  • Smart and interactive hydration products:

Hydration Products Market Challenge:

  • High cost of hydration products:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges available with Technavio. REQUEST FREE SAMPLE REPORT (INCLUDING GRAPHS & TABLES) OF THIS MARKET

Vendor Insights

  • O. Smith Corp.

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • Aquamira Technologies Inc.

  • BRITA GmbH

  • Cascade Designs Inc.

  • HydraPak LLC

  • Leatt Corp.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Osprey Packs Inc.

  • Vista Outdoor Inc.

The hydration products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as to compete in the market.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted the tourism sector in the first half of 2020. In June 2021, the number of international arrivals to Canada from other countries fell by 54.2% from February 2020, the largest single monthly drop since 1972. Most hotels were empty by the first week of April 2020, the hotel occupancy rate was below 20% across Canada. This has hindered the growth of the hydration products market across the region in 2020. However, the gradual revival of the tourism industry is expected to drive the growth of the hydration products market in the region further during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis by Product, End-user, and Geography

  • The hydration products market is segmented by Product (hydration packs, water bottles, purification and filtration, accessories, and others), End-user (sports, military, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

  • 32.15% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hydration products market in North America.

  • The hydration products market share growth in the hydration packs segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is mainly driven by the rapid growth of the tourism industry in developed countries.

READ FREE SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT using business email id to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of various segments & regions on higher priority

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Browse Summary of the HYDRATION BACKPACK MARKET by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 268.63 million, progressing at a CAGR of 11.92% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for hydration backpacks in North America.

Browse Summary of the WOMEN'S INTIMATE CARE PRODUCTS MARKET by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 299.26 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The women's intimate care products market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the offline segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The revenue of the offline distribution channel is generated from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, and drugstores.

Hydration Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 231.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32.15%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russian Federation

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A. O. Smith Corp., Amer Sports Corp., Aquamira Technologies Inc., BRITA GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., HydraPak LLC, Leatt Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hydration packs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Water bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Purification and filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

  • 11.4 Amer Sports Corp.

  • 11.5 Aquamira Technologies Inc.

  • 11.6 BRITA GmbH

  • 11.7 Cascade Designs Inc.

  • 11.8 HydraPak LLC

  • 11.9 Leatt Corp.

  • 11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 11.11 Osprey Packs Inc.

  • 11.12 Vista Outdoor Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

