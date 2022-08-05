Hydration Products Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 231.39 Million from 2020 to 2025, Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HYDRATION PRODUCTS MARKET is set to progress at a CAGR of 6.68% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Hydration products are used for the storage of water. These products are mainly used for outdoor activities by sports enthusiasts, military personnel, and outdoor recreational participants. Hydration products come in various forms, such as reservoirs, hydration packs, water bottles, flasks, and mugs. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for the market was estimated at 4.17%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Hydration Products Market Driver:

Increase in military expenditure:

Hydration Products Market Trend:

Smart and interactive hydration products:

Hydration Products Market Challenge:

High cost of hydration products:

Vendor Insights

O. Smith Corp.

Amer Sports Corp.

Aquamira Technologies Inc.

BRITA GmbH

Cascade Designs Inc.

HydraPak LLC

Leatt Corp.

Newell Brands Inc.

Osprey Packs Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

The hydration products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as to compete in the market.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted the tourism sector in the first half of 2020. In June 2021, the number of international arrivals to Canada from other countries fell by 54.2% from February 2020, the largest single monthly drop since 1972. Most hotels were empty by the first week of April 2020, the hotel occupancy rate was below 20% across Canada. This has hindered the growth of the hydration products market across the region in 2020. However, the gradual revival of the tourism industry is expected to drive the growth of the hydration products market in the region further during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis by Product, End-user, and Geography

The hydration products market is segmented by Product (hydration packs, water bottles, purification and filtration, accessories, and others), End-user (sports, military, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

32.15% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hydration products market in North America.

The hydration products market share growth in the hydration packs segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is mainly driven by the rapid growth of the tourism industry in developed countries.

Hydration Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 231.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32.15% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Amer Sports Corp., Aquamira Technologies Inc., BRITA GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., HydraPak LLC, Leatt Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hydration packs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Water bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Purification and filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

11.4 Amer Sports Corp.

11.5 Aquamira Technologies Inc.

11.6 BRITA GmbH

11.7 Cascade Designs Inc.

11.8 HydraPak LLC

11.9 Leatt Corp.

11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

11.11 Osprey Packs Inc.

11.12 Vista Outdoor Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

