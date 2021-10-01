U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.52
    +14.98 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,053.12
    +209.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,454.46
    +5.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.40
    +3.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.44 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0400 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0075 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0680
    -0.2220 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,321.27
    +3,848.97 (+8.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.90
    +83.82 (+7.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.41
    -60.01 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

A New Hydration Solution Formulated For Moms Launches In The US

·2 min read

After huge success in Australia and New Zealand, Aquamamma is ready to make a splash (sorry) with their sell-out range of electrolyte drinks formulated for pregnancy and postpartum.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamamma, a brand of healthy electrolyte drinks formulated by a leading Australian obstetrician, is bringing their trademarked formulation to the US.

Aquamamma Hydration Cans
Aquamamma Hydration Cans

Aquamamma, a brand of healthy electrolyte drinks for moms, is bringing their trademarked formulation to the US.

Aquamamma was developed to meet the specific hydration and electrolyte needs of women who are trying to conceive, pregnant, in labor, breastfeeding, or in the postpartum period. It comes in two varieties:

  • Ready-to-drink cans: 8.45 fl oz water-based drinks for fast, one-handed drinkability.

  • Powder sachets: an electrolyte powder to mix with 17 fl oz of water for moms on the go.

Why moms and moms-to-be? Because a woman's daily fluid intake increases to accommodate the physiological changes that occur during pregnancy, in labor, and when breastfeeding. But one of life's cruel jokes is this also happens to be a time when women are least likely to drink enough water - they may be sick or nauseous, busy with a new baby, or simply exhausted. It's a recipe for dehydration.

Aquamamma CEO, Emma Gibson, understands this implicitly:

"I know first hand how important hydration is during pregnancy. I'll never forget the endless waves of nausea, the exhaustion, the 'empty stomach' feeling, and of course, the thirst! Like so many other women, water just didn't cut it for me."

In addition to electrolytes, Aquamamma provides the vitamins and minerals that women need during this time like magnesium, vitamin c, and folic acid. It is low in sugar, sodium, and calories, making it a healthy daily hydration option for women. Light fruit flavours and zero artificial ingredients also makes it a palatable choice for women experiencing morning sickness.

After experiencing huge success in Australia and New Zealand for five years, Aquamamma is excited to introduce their products to the US market as the first major market in a global expansion plan.

Aquamamma is now available for online purchase in the US at aquamamma.com.

Join @aquamamma on Instagram.

About The Wellness Agency
The Wellness Agency is an engine that identifies, nurtures, and drives the success of the most important founders and companies mainstreaming wellness for the benefit of humanity. For more information, check out our Press Kit or visit TWA.

Aquamamma Berry Sachet
Aquamamma Berry Sachet
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-hydration-solution-formulated-for-moms-launches-in-the-us-301389851.html

SOURCE The Wellness Agency

Recommended Stories

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • Merck reports success with drug fighting death, hospitalization from Covid

    Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP say their new drug shows promise in keeping people with mild to moderate Covid from dying or going to the hospital. It would allow people to take a pill at home to help fend off the disease, they say.

  • Will you be able to afford health care in retirement? 4 ways to keep costs low

    Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item. Some planning, good insurance choices, and an understanding of your conditions and coverage can help manage the costs.

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • Misinformation online 'has significantly handicapped public health efforts': Doctor

    Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Dr. Ben Weston joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Why Omeros Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) are down 12.2% since Monday. Omeros didn't have any big news that would have affected its stock price this month. Its last real news was its second-quarter earnings report that came out on Aug. 9, which showed the biotech company reporting $28.8 million of revenue, up 37% year over year, and a net income loss of $28.6 million, compared to a loss of $35.1 million in the same period in 2020.

  • BioNTech Starts New Cancer Vaccine Trial

    BioNTech, which developed a Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer, has begun a trial of a personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine in certain patients with high-risk colorectal cancer.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Why the CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated

    Dr. Shikha Jain, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates.&nbsp;

  • Merck Says Its Pill Cuts Covid Hospitalization by 50%. Its Stock Is Jumping.

    The company plans to submit its oral Covid-19 antiviral pill to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization “as soon as possible.”

  • If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

    Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, wh

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine shows 74% efficacy in large U.S.-backed trial, and BioNTech co-founder says COVID will become manageable

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University showed 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic illness in a large, late-stage trial conducted in the U.S., Chile and Peru, according to data published in the New England Journal Of Medicine on Thursday.

  • Pregnant women should ‘absolutely get vaccinated as soon as possible,’ doctor urges

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its strongest plea yet to pregnant women: get the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • ‘There’s been a high rate of Covid-19 among pregnant individuals’: Doctor

    Dr. Tom Tsai, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute; Assistant Professor in Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Walgreens Said to Weigh Takeover of Evolent Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on C

  • Exclusive - EU to decide on Pfizer booster on Oct. 4 - document

    The EU's drugs regulator will decide on Monday whether to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 booster vaccine, but it is unlikely to give precise guidance on who should receive it, according to an internal document and two officials. If the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its backing for the jab, the 27-member block would join the United States, Britain and Israel which have already received the green light to deploy boosters, even though there is no consensus among scientists that they are necessary. "On 4 October the EMA will deliver an opinion on the need for Pfizer boosters for the general population," EMA's head Emer Cooke told EU lawmakers in an internal meeting on Tuesday, according to minutes of the discussion seen by Reuters.