U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,662.50
    -12.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,305.00
    -48.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,018.75
    -72.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.90
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,625.50
    -11.30 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.21 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9775
    -0.0011 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1183
    -0.0052 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3530
    +0.2630 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,054.35
    -78.53 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.49
    +0.09 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,895.23
    -111.73 (-0.41%)
     

Hydraulic Cylinder Market to record USD 2.8 Bn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant market share -- Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 2.8 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the dominant market, occupying 46% of the global market share. The growth in construction activities and the adoption of construction machinery and material-handling equipment are creating significant opportunities for vendors in the market. Our free report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global hydraulic cylinders market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The parent market is driven by growing industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries and the ease of operability of industrial machines.

The market in focus is driven by factors such as the mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market, increased growth in the global construction machinery market, and the growing commercial aircraft leasing market. In addition, the consolidation of supply chain by OEMs is expected to emerge as the major trend in the market. However, the high maintenance cost of hydraulic cylinders may threaten the growth of the market. Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global hydraulic cylinder market. Buy Full Report Now

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global hydraulic cylinder market is fragmented. However, the market in developed regions such as Europe and North America is consolidated, with large players holding a significant market share. The vendors in the market compete on cost, service, and product performance. The consolidation activities in the market are two facets: one directed toward the consolidation of the supply chain by OEMs, which is driving the in-housing manufacturing activities, and the other corresponds to the increasing M&A activities on the part of independent large hydraulic cylinder manufacturers. The high threat of rivalry in the market is forcing the market vendors to focus on geographical expansion, diversification of product portfolio, offering integrated solutions, enhancing aftersales services, and increasing their customer base. The high threat of rivalry is also directing the market vendors toward the adoption of product differentiation strategies.

The report identifies Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Bailey International LLC, BandH Machine Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Leggett and Platt Incorp., LIGON INDUSTRIES LLC, Pacoma GmbH, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SMC Corp., Suvera Fluid Power PVT LTD., Texas Hydraulics Inc., WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, Wipro LTD., and Yates Industries Inc. as major market participants.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

The CMMH segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive use of hydraulic cylinders in applications such as excavators, backhoes, skid steer loaders, trenchers, rock drills, mining dump trucks, filter presses, rock crushers, mining trailers, and cranes.

  • Geographic

The hydraulic cylinder market in APAC is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The rise in construction activities in countries such as China and India, increasing industrialization, and growth in the production of automobiles are contributing to the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market in APAC.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hydraulic cylinder market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Bailey International LLC, BandH Machine Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Leggett and Platt Incorp., LIGON INDUSTRIES LLC, Pacoma GmbH, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SMC Corp., Suvera Fluid Power PVT LTD., Texas Hydraulics Inc., WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, Wipro LTD., and Yates Industries Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hydraulic cylinder market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hydraulic cylinder market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hydraulic cylinder market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydraulic cylinder market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Hydraulic Pumps Market 2022-2026: The global hydraulic pumps market is segmented by end-user (construction, mining, and material handling, oil and gas, agriculture, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The construction industry is the prime end-user in the market. APAC will have significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market 2022-2026: The global hydraulic hose and fittings market is segmented by end-user (construction machinery, agricultural machinery, material handling machinery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The construction machinery will emerge as key revenue-generating segment in the market. APAC will have significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Hydraulic Cylinder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.8 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Bailey International LLC, BandH Machine Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Leggett and Platt Incorp., LIGON INDUSTRIES LLC, Pacoma GmbH, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SMC Corp., Suvera Fluid Power PVT LTD., Texas Hydraulics Inc., WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, Wipro LTD., and Yates Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 CMMH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Industrial equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aggressive Hydraulics Inc.

  • 10.4 Bailey International LLC

  • 10.5 Bosch Rexroth AG

  • 10.6 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.8 HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC

  • 10.9 HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

  • 10.10 LIGON INDUSTRIES LLC

  • 10.11 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

  • 10.12 Wipro LTD.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026
Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydraulic-cylinder-market-to-record-usd-2-8-bn-incremental-growth-apac-to-have-a-significant-market-share--technavio-301654752.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati: PHOTOS

    Kroger Co. has unveiled what it’s calling its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati.

  • ‘Mass layoffs’ of Meta bus drivers lead to pleas for Facebook to bring workers back to the office

    More than 160 people are losing their jobs as Meta cuts back on its once-ubiquitous tech bus shuttles.

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

    The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Tesla's valuation will reach at least $4.5 trillion in the next few years, Musk estimated. Apple is currently the world's most valuable company, with a market value of $2.34 trillion at lasts check, according to companiesmarketcap.com.

  • EVgo hires former Google exec Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer

    EVgo Inc., operator of a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has hired veteran technology executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer. The Los Angeles-based company (Nasdaq: EVGO) said Chaturvedi will focus on the customer experience and services to grow its charging network across the country. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of its PlugShare app.

  • Ripple lawyer says ‘worth the fight’ as SEC hands over Hinman files in court case

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has handed over internal documents to Ripple Labs Inc. containing comments by former SEC Corporation Finance Division director William Hinman on cryptocurrencies, Ripple's general counsel Stuart Alderoty said on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

  • Shares of Carvana Remain in a Major Decline

    Online used car retailer Carvana has fallen hard in recent months but more declines probably lie ahead. Let's check the charts. In this daily bar chart of CVNA, below, we needed to use a Log scale to show the extent of the decline.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Tankers Line Up Off Europe’s Coast Waiting for Gas Prices to Rise Again

    Dozens of ships laden with natural gas are floating off the coast of Europe, many of them waiting for berths to unload as the continent races to top up storage ahead of a winter without Russian gas.

  • Solid Gas Sales, Fat Fuel Margins Stoke 'Walmart Of Gas Stations' Ahead Of Earnings

    Selling gas is generally a low-margin business. Historically, sales from the stations' convenience stores helps to bolster profit margins for the chains.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime M

  • Meta Platforms contractor Astreya Partners is laying off 144 workers

    The layoffs came about after Facebook's parent company ended its contract with IT-staffing firm Astreya Partners.

  • The Kroger-Albertsons merger raises one big question: Why now?

    In one of the biggest deals in the history of the US grocery industry, Kroger last week said that it plans to buy rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion.

  • Exclusive-China's CATL slows battery investment plan for U.S., Mexico-sources

    The world's largest battery maker, which supplies one of every three electric vehicles, has been considering opening new plants in the United States and Mexico since earlier this year, Reuters reported previously. The planned investment in northern Mexico, South Carolina or Kentucky would be part of an expansion for CATL beyond China, where it controls almost half of the battery market, and serve major automakers who are customers, including Ford and BMW, people with knowledge of the process have said.

  • Freeport-McMoRan shares rally after profit beats expectations

    LME copper has given up 30% since touching a record peak in March, largely holding in a range between $7,200 and $8,000 since end-August, pressured by COVID-19 flare-ups in China, the world's biggest metal consumer. Freeport nevertheless forecast rising demand for the red metal due to copper's use in renewable energy products and said none of its customers have scaled back orders. "We certainly have no problem selling copper," Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told investors on a conference call.

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones

    Many Americans changed jobs going after higher wages during the pandemic. They may have traded in their job security.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M