Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size to grow by USD 2.53 Bn | 3.50% YOY growth expected in 2021 | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydraulic cylinder market by end-user (CMMH, agriculture, aerospace and defense, and industrial equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global hydraulic cylinder market is set to grow by USD 2.53 Bn, accelerating at a CAGR of about 5% between 2021 and 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Hydraulic Cylinder Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the hydraulic cylinder market growth.
Download a Free Sample Now!

Following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the world have adopted stricter safety guidelines. This has resumed manufacturing activities and increased the number of construction activities worldwide. The resurgence of these activities is increasing the demand for hydraulic equipment such as valves, pumps, cylinders, and filters.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market, and increased growth in the global construction machinery market, and a growing commercial aircraft leasing market.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Have a Quick Look at Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Opportunities

Governments across the world are focusing on developing and revamping their infrastructure. For instance, governments in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are making significant investments in the development of luxury hotels, resorts, parks, and religious monuments to accommodate the increasing tourist population from the Middle East. Such developments are increasing the demand for construction machinery, thereby creating several growth opportunities for market players.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the CMMH segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the advantages of CMMH machinery such as ease of mounting and high precision compared with substitutes such as pneumatic cylinders. Also, the growth of the global construction industry is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rapid growth of the construction industry coupled with the high adoption of construction machinery and material handling equipment in the region. Also, the strong growth of the automotive industry is contributing to the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the hydraulic cylinder market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Request PDF Sample Now

Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Major Vendors

Aggressive Hydraulics Inc.:

The company offers hydraulic cylinders such as welded hydraulic cylinders, telescopic cylinders, mill duty hydraulic cylinders, and others.

Bailey International LLC:

The company offers hydraulic cylinders such as maxim tie rod hydraulic cylinder, WSB swivel ball welded hydraulic cylinder, and others.

Bosch Rexroth AG:

The company offers hydraulic cylinders such as mill-type cylinders, tie rod cylinders, large cylinders, and others.

Caterpillar Inc.:

The company offers hydraulic cylinders namely CLY GP-1090, Head70X45, ROD AS-HYD-YM, and others.

Eaton Corp. Plc:

The company offers hydraulic cylinders namely, EH series, IHM and TV series, N series, and G series.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the hydraulic cylinder market report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports:

Global Hydraulic Accumulators Market – Global hydraulic accumulators market is segmented by end-user (agriculture and forestry, oil and gas, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Control Valves Market – Global control valves market is segmented by product (sliding shaft and rotating shaft), end-user (power, oil and gas, chemical, water and wastewater (WWI), and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hydraulic Cylinder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.50

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

The US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Bailey International LLC, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Ligon Industries LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

