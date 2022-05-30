Hydraulic Equipment Market for Mobile Applications: 3.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Bosch Rexroth AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., and More to Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydraulic Equipment Market for Mobile Applications by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Overview

The Hydraulic Equipment Market Share for Mobile Applications is expected to increase by USD 11.72 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.38%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market is a major factor driving the global hydraulic equipment market for mobile applications market share growth.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is another factor supporting the global hydraulic equipment for mobile applications market share growth.

The increasing replacement of hydraulic tools with pneumatic and electric tools will be a major challenge for global hydraulic equipment for mobile applications during the forecast period.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 46% among the other regions. Therefore, the hydraulic equipment market for mobile applications in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The Industrials sector is expected to have Neutral impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

The hydraulic equipment market vendors for mobile applications should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the pumps and motors segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Hydraulic Equipment Market for Mobile Applications

Scope of the Report

Hydraulic Equipment Market for Mobile Applications Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bosch Rexroth AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG, WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Story continues

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Pumps and Motors Held the Largest Market Share

The hydraulic equipment market share growth by the pumps and motors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Pumps and motors would be the slowest growing segment within the overall market but government initiatives undertaken to increase agricultural production in various countries to ensure food security and improve nutrition will positively impact the demand for pumps and motors during the forecast period.

Download our sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hydraulic equipment market in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions.

The increase in industrialization and the significant production of automobiles and industrial machinery will facilitate the hydraulic equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bosch Rexroth AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dana Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG

WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH

Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

The hydraulic equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Recent Developments

Bosch Rexroth AG- The company offers wide range of hydraulic equipment for mobile applications such as pumps, gears, mobile controls, filters and others.

Daikin Industries Ltd.- The company offers hydraulic equipment for mobile applications such as mobile equipments like Plus1 controllers, Plus1 software and others.

Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers hydraulic equipments for mobile applications such as CMA advanced mobile valve, CMJ directional control valve and others.

Download Our Sample Report for more product offerings, news, and developments

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Injection Molding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The injection molding market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% and the market share will increase by USD 4.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Rough-Terrain Crane Market by Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rough-terrain crane market share is expected to increase by USD 135.61 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.18%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Pumps and motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Cylinders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bosch Rexroth AG

10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

10.5 Dana Inc.

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.7 HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

10.10 SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG

10.11 WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH

10.12 Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydraulic-equipment-market-for-mobile-applications-3-91-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--bosch-rexroth-ag-daikin-industries-ltd-dana-inc-and-more-to-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301556611.html

SOURCE Technavio