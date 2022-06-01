Hydraulic Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 15.50 billion | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic equipment market will be driven by factors such as the growth of the construction sector. Developed countries such as the US are planning to make significant investments in infrastructural development. In emerging economies such as India, the possibility of 100% foreign direct investments (FDI) in residential projects is estimated to increase the demand for hydraulic construction equipment. The demand for construction machinery is rising due to an increase in investments in infrastructure projects worldwide. In addition, various governments are investing significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydraulic Equipment Market by Component, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The hydraulic equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 15.50 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. This report segments the market by component (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others), application (mobile and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Hydraulic Equipment Market: Trends

The advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT is one of the trends in the market. The global economy is witnessing the adoption of industrial automation across end-user industries, which is called the Industry 4.0 revolution. Integrated hydraulic equipment that is integrated with a network provides an opportunity to improve operations and reduces energy costs. The data collected from sensors are stored in the cloud and can be accessed instantly for further analysis. Therefore, material handling processes are increasingly being automated.

Hydraulic Equipment Market: Segmentation by Component

Based on the segmentation by component, the pump and motor segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hydraulic pumps and motors are integral components of construction, agriculture, oil and gas, and material handling machinery. The increasing demand for such equipment is driving the demand for this segment.

Hydraulic Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in industrialization and the significant production of automobiles and industrial machinery are driving the demand for hydraulic equipment, which is fueling the growth of the market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the hydraulic equipment market in APAC.

Hydraulic Equipment Market: Major Vendors

Daikin Industries Ltd.

The company offers hydraulic equipment that is energy efficient and generates low heat, equipped with IPM motors that accurately control the temperature with its oil cooling unit, under the brand name of Daikin.

Eaton Corporation Plc

The company offers hydraulic equipment that includes pumps, valves, cylinders, motors, and steering systems that are energy efficient and are equipped with system control algorithms, under the brand name of Eaton.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers hydraulic equipment that is suitable for automating most types of rising stem valves in safety shutdown and control applications under the brand names of Bettis, Shafer, and Dantorque.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

The company offers hydraulic equipment that is eco-friendly with electric hydraulic hybrid servo systems that combine the advantages of both electric drive and hydraulic systems under the brand name of ECO SERVO.

Komatsu Ltd.

The company offers hydraulic equipment that includes excavators which are environment-friendly, simple to operate, and have low maintenance, under the brand name of Komatsu.

Hydraulic Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

