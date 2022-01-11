U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,946.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,605.50
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,166.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.00
    -13.94 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.96
    -54.27 (-5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,210.61
    -267.95 (-0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Hydraulic Fracturing Market to Reach USD 28.93 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Advanced Hydraulic Equipment in Exploration Activities to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in Hydraulic Fracturing Market Are: Schlumberger (U.S.), Baker Hughes, a GE Company (U.S.), Weatherford (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), FTS International (U.S.), BJ Services (U.S.), Cudd Energy Services (U.S.), ProPetro Holding Corp. (U.S.), Calfrac Well Services (Canada), Liberty Oilfield Services (U.S.), Trican Well Services Ltd. (Canada), Basic Energy Services (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), RockPile Energy Services (U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic fracturing market size is projected to touch USD 28.93 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 11.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.31 billion in 2021. The rising demand for oil, gas, and other petroleum products and the rising demand for advanced hydraulic equipment for exploration may propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled, “Hydraulic Fracturing Market, 2021-2028.

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique wherein bedrock formations are fractured using a pressurized liquid for easy extraction of oil & gas reserves. The rising demand for oil, gas, and other petroleum reserves from emerging countries is likely to boost its adoption. It uses a bunch of instruments and drilling techniques for the easy extraction of energy reserves. Further, the demand for advanced hydraulic fracturing equipment, tools, and technology is likely to fuel hydraulic fracking’s adoption. Rising exploration activities and increasing investments in natural resource extraction are likely to foster hydraulic extraction technology’s demand. For example, as per the information provided by the “National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency”, India’s production of petroleum products reached 262.94 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) in 2019-2020. These factors are likely to propel the market development during the upcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419

Impact of COVID-19

Fluctuating Oil Prices and Closure of Manufacturing Facilities to Hinder Market Progress

This Hydraulic Fracturing Market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of oil price fluctuations and the closure of several manufacturing industries. An alarming spike in COVID-19 infections provoked governments to impose strict lockdown restrictions on extraction and manufacturing. As a result, prices for natural resources such as oil, fuel, and other resources began fluctuating. Furthermore, the halt on manufacturing and transport led to a lack of raw materials and supply chain disruptions. However, the post relaxation phase is likely to raise the market’s position as industries adopt automated production and extraction technologies alongside social distancing. This factor is expected to boost market growth during the pandemic.

Segments

By well type, the Hydraulic Fracturing Market is segmented into vertical and horizontal. As per technology, it is bifurcated into sliding sleeve and plug & perf. Based on application, it is classified into offshore and onshore. Geographically, it is grouped into the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Russia, China, Australia, and the rest of the world.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the Hydraulic Fracturing Market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Awareness Regarding the Potential of Untapped Energy Reserves to Foster Market Growth

The rising awareness regarding the potential and effectiveness of untapped reserves such as tight and shale gas is likely to boost this type of fracturing’s adoption. The rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy reserves is likely to facilitate unconventional gas exploration activities. Nearly one-third of U.S. crude oil is obtained from the Permian, which, in turn, may boost its extraction activities. Furthermore, a rising focus on the productivity of crude oils and other gas is likely to fuel the market development. The deployment of advanced technologies for oil extraction is expected to enhance productivity and boost hydraulic fracturing’s adoption. According to the information provided by the American Petroleum Institute, approximately 95 percent of all-natural gas wells shall require hydraulic fracking techniques in the upcoming years. The adoption of automated machinery is likely to enhance oil mining activities and improve the production of petroleum, oil, and gas products. These factors are likely to drive the hydraulic fracturing market growth.

However, strict government environmental protection norms and the growing trend of renewable energy production are likely to hamper the market's growth.

Regional Insights

Incorporation of Government Regulations and Mining Standards to Fuel Growth in U.S.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the hydraulic fracturing market share because of industry standards and favorable federal regulations. The market in the U.S. stood at USD 9.12 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow positively in the upcoming years. Further, the huge potential for oil production, tight gas reserve, shale gas reserve, and natural gas is expected to boost hydraulic fracturing’s adoption. In addition, consistent investments and upcoming development are expected to boost market development in the U.S.

In China, oil & gas manufacturers actively work on the extraction of natural gas from shale rock formations, which, in turn, may boost fracturing’s adoption. Governments encourage domestic national oil companies (NOCs) to boost their foreign and domestic contribution in the exploration and production (E&P) sector, which, in turn, may boost investments and production. These factors may propel the industry growth in the country.

Countries such as Brazil, the UAE, China, Australia, Russia, Argentina, and Canada adopt hydraulic fracturing to boost the exploration of energy reserves. Government initiatives, policies, regulations, and investments may support the adoption of this type of fracturing in countries, thus boosting the Hydraulic Fracturing Market growth.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Announce Innovative Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the Hydraulic Fracturing Market launch innovative products to provide effective extraction services and boost brand image. For example, Halliburton Company launched its Express Fiber optic solution in July 2021. It is an extremely effective solution with a lower impact on existing exploration activities and routine cross-well monitoring. This launch may enable the company to provide effective solutions and boost its brand image globally. Further, the adoption of research and development activities may enable manufacturers to develop effective solutions that eliminate complications during oil and gas reserve exploration and speed up the process. This strategy may enable them to boost their market position.

Industry Development

  • December 2020: Schlumberger contributed its onshore fracturing business to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. in Canada and the U.S. The contribution consisted of pump-down perforating, Permian frac sand business, and pressure pumping.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

  • Schlumberger (U.S.)

  • Baker Hughes, a GE Company (U.S.)

  • Weatherford (U.S.)

  • Halliburton (U.S.)

  • FTS International (U.S.)

  • BJ Services (U.S.)

  • Cudd Energy Services (U.S.)

  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (U.S.)

  • Calfrac Well Services (Canada)

  • Liberty Oilfield Services (U.S.)

  • Trican Well Services Ltd. (Canada)

  • Basic Energy Services (U.S.)

  • Superior Energy Services (U.S.)

  • RockPile Energy Services (U.S.)

Buy Now - Hydraulic Fracturing Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100419

Major Table of content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porter Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Hydraulic Fracturing Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Well Type

      • Horizontal

      • Vertical

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Plug & Perf

      • Sliding Sleeve

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • US

      • Canada

      • Argentina

      • Russia

      • China

      • Australia

      • Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery {EOR} and Dedicated Storage & Treatment), By Capture Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Saudi Arabia Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vessel Type (Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), Crew Vessel, Tug Boats, and Others), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water, and Ultra-Deep Water), By Application (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Offshore Desalination Plant, Patrolling, Research & Surveying, and Others), and National Forecast, 2021-2028

Russia Oilfield Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Equipment Rental, Field Operations, Analytical Services), By Services (Geophysical, Drilling, Completion, and Workover, Production, Processing, and Separation), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Russia Forecast, 2021-2028

Drilling Fluids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Water-based, Oil-based, Synthetic-based and Others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-User (Private, Commercial, and Military), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/hydraulic-fracturing-market-9306


Recommended Stories

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.