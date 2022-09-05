U.S. markets closed

Hydraulic Fracturing Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection, and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Hydraulic Fracturing Market
Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Regional Growth Analysis

On the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

The drivers and inhibitors that influence these global and regional outlooks are also elaborated on in detail. Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on:

  • Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies

  • Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers

  • Is the spending growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

For more regional and georgical market information click the link below: https://spendedge.com/sample-report/hydraulic-fracturing-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Major Category Management Objectives

A targeted strategic approach to Hydraulic Fracturing market sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers.

The buyers have moderate bargaining power in this market and a holistic category management approach will help buyers maximize the value of their Hydraulic Fracturing procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Cost savings

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Top-line growth…read more

In addition to helping buyers in identifying the strategic goals and initiatives for category management, the report will also help create the necessary support structure to facilitate implementation.

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining category management practices and provides detailed answers on:

  • The strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for the Hydraulic Fracturing category

  • Hydraulic Fracturing procurement best practices to promote in my supply chain

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/hydraulic-fracturing-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics

The Hydraulic Fracturing procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of various supplier selection criteria and evaluation metrics, such as:

  • Change management procedures

  • Market technical specification

  • Key security compliance

  • Regulatory Mandates

  • Service level agreement nuances

SpendEdge's Smart Procurement for Hydraulic Fracturing Market

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

Subscribe to our FREE starter plan if you are looking to explore our capabilities:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

  • Invite colleagues to try the platform

Our web-based procurement platform has helped procurement professionals and sourcing teams manage multiple spending areas and achieve more than $2 billion in savings - Sign up for free today!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydraulic-fracturing-sourcing-procurement-and-supplier-intelligence-report-by-regional-growth-analysis-major-category-management-objectives-supplier-selection-and-evaluation-metrics---forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-301617146.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is unlikely to meet its target for filling natural gas storage sites to 95% by the start of November following the latest Russian supply cut, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billion