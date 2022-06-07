Hydraulic Press Machine Market size to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025|Driven by the Surge in Demand for Fabricated Metal in the Automotive Sector | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic press machine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1.62% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The surge in demand for fabricated metal in the automotive sector is a major factor driving the global hydraulic press machine market share growth. In the automotive industry, fabrication is an important process in the manufacturing of the body and parts for a hydraulic press machine. The market for hydraulic press machines in the automotive sector is expected to be driven by the growing demand for SUVs and commercial vehicles globally. The US, India, Japan, Russia, and China cumulatively accounted for 67.84% of the global SUV sales in 2018. Hydraulic machines are quite versatile since different shapes and sizes of components used in these vehicles can be fabricated using various types of dies. The incorporation of automation mechanisms with hydraulic presses leads to a reduction in labor costs as well as an increase in production. Therefore, such factors will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydraulic Press Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: End User Landscape

The hydraulic press machine market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant for revenue generation. The transportation segment includes the automotive, shipping, and railway sectors, wherein, the shipbuilding industry is expected to increase the demand for metal forming manufacturing machines, including hydraulic press brake machines. This will, in turn, drive the overall demand for hydraulic press machines.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Geography Landscape

79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hydraulic press machine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth in the general machinery and automotive segments will facilitate the hydraulic press machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Vendor Analysis

The hydraulic press machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hydraulic press machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. among others.

Amino North America Corp.- The company offers a hydraulic press for general purposes, special forming, and hot forming.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Hydraulic Press Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amino North America Corp.

10.4 Andritz AG

10.5 Asai Corp.

10.6 Beckwood Press

10.7 Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.

10.8 DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.9 Doerfer Companies

10.10 Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc.

10.11 Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.12 Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

