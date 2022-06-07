U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Hydraulic Press Machine Market size to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025|Driven by the Surge in Demand for Fabricated Metal in the Automotive Sector | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic press machine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of  1.62% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The surge in demand for fabricated metal in the automotive sector is a major factor driving the global hydraulic press machine market share growth. In the automotive industry, fabrication is an important process in the manufacturing of the body and parts for a hydraulic press machine. The market for hydraulic press machines in the automotive sector is expected to be driven by the growing demand for SUVs and commercial vehicles globally. The US, India, Japan, Russia, and China cumulatively accounted for 67.84% of the global SUV sales in 2018. Hydraulic machines are quite versatile since different shapes and sizes of components used in these vehicles can be fabricated using various types of dies. The incorporation of automation mechanisms with hydraulic presses leads to a reduction in labor costs as well as an increase in production. Therefore, such factors will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydraulic Press Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydraulic Press Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about other drivers along with the challenges - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Hydraulic Press Machine Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Hydraulic Press Machine Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: End User Landscape

The hydraulic press machine market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant for revenue generation. The transportation segment includes the automotive, shipping, and railway sectors, wherein, the shipbuilding industry is expected to increase the demand for metal forming manufacturing machines, including hydraulic press brake machines. This will, in turn, drive the overall demand for hydraulic press machines.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Geography Landscape

79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hydraulic press machine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth in the general machinery and automotive segments will facilitate the hydraulic press machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Vendor Analysis

The hydraulic press machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.  The hydraulic press machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. among others.

  • Amino North America Corp.- The company offers a hydraulic press for general purposes, special forming, and hot forming.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

  • The wire harness market share is expected to increase by USD 33.95 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Download a sample now!

  • The retail automation market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 8.80 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.2%. Download a sample now!

Hydraulic Press Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.62%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.97

Performing market contribution

APAC at 79%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

 

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amino North America Corp.

  • 10.4 Andritz AG

  • 10.5 Asai Corp.

  • 10.6 Beckwood Press

  • 10.7 Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.

  • 10.8 DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Doerfer Companies

  • 10.10 Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydraulic-press-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-07-billion-from-2020-to-2025driven-by-the-surge-in-demand-for-fabricated-metal-in-the-automotive-sector--technavio-301561920.html

SOURCE Technavio

