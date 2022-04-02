U.S. markets closed

Hydraulic Pumps Market Size To Grow By USD 3.53 Billion | By End-user (Construction, Mining, And Material Handling, Oil And Gas, Agriculture, And Others) And Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

·17 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hydraulic Pumps Market Share is expected to increase by USD 3.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.59%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydraulic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydraulic Pumps Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Bailey International LLC, Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, CASAPPA SpA, Caterpillar Inc., Dalian engineering, Danfoss AS, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Linde Hydraulics GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oilgear, Parker Hannifin Corp., Permco Inc., Salami SpA, Tuthill Corp., and Daikin Industries Ltd. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (construction, mining, and material handling, oil and gas, agriculture, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC (China and Japan), North America (US), Europe (Germany and UK), Middle East and Africa, and South America

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Hydraulic Pumps Market

Hydraulic Pumps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.07

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bailey International LLC, Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, CASAPPA SpA, Caterpillar Inc., Dalian engineering, Danfoss AS, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Linde Hydraulics GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oilgear, Parker Hannifin Corp., Permco Inc., Salami SpA, Tuthill Corp., and Daikin Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The hydraulic pumps market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their market presence through mergers and acquisitions, and expansion activities to compete in the market.

  • Bailey International LLC- The company offers hydraulic pumps such as chief two stage pump 11 gpm and chief two stage pump 16 gpm. Moreover, it is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a global company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global hydraulic pumps market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hydraulic pumps in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and South American regions.

The rapid urbanization and the need to improve connectivity between different regions will facilitate the hydraulic pumps market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Hydraulic Pumps Market Driver:

Hydraulic pumps are extensively used in the oil and gas sector. They are used as an alternative to gas lift systems and electric submersible pumps (ESPs). Hydraulic pumps are also favored and used where high flow rates are required, such as in wells having a heavy concentration of sand or other solids from frac operations, as they can handle high gas volumes. The global oil and gas industry is presently undergoing significant expansion and is a primary driver for the growth of the global hydraulic pumps market. There are a lot of factors leading to the expansion of the global oil and gas industry. The demand for oil and natural gas is increasing steadily due to improvements in global economic growth. The global consumption of natural gas exhibited a significant rise due to the increasing adoption of natural gas as a fuel in the last decade. Also, with the rise in fuel consumption from developing economies such as China and India, the demand for natural gas is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rise in investments in E and P activities will increase the demand for hydraulic pumps. These factors will thus drive the growth of the global hydraulic pumps market during the forecast period.

  • Hydraulic Pumps Market Trend:

Hydraulic fluids, including lubricants, perform various functions, including protection against corrosion and wear, transferring contaminants to filters, and dissipating heat from hot zones. However, under certain conditions, these lubricants become flammable. Furthermore, there is a risk of small leaks when lubricants are pressurized in hydraulic lines. The hydraulic system becomes more susceptible to fire due to these leaks. One of the important parameters to consider in selecting the appropriate hydraulic fluid is the operating temperature, which can determine the degree of fire protection required. Some of the industrial applications of FRHFs include mining, die-casting, offshore applications, power generation, iron, and steel industry, among others. They do not readily ignite when sprayed under pressure. Besides providing lubrication and being non-corrosive, glycol fluids are more cost-effective than other hydraulic fluids. Utilizing FRHFs can not only ensure the safe operation of the hydraulic pumps but may even reduce the need for a fire-suppression system. Thus, end-users can prevent and minimize the risks of any fire-related losses by replacing the flammable hydraulic oils with fire-resistant fluids in the hydraulic systems. Such trends can have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Pump Jack Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pump jack market share is expected to increase by USD 987.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydraulic dosing pump market share is expected to increase by USD 247.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 CMM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bailey International LLC

  • 10.4 Bosch Rexroth AG

  • 10.5 Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

  • 10.6 CASAPPA SpA

  • 10.7 Danfoss AS

  • 10.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.9 Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

  • 10.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • In manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

  • Slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydraulic-pumps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-53-billion--by-end-user-construction-mining-and-material-handling-oil-and-gas-agriculture-and-others-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-20222026--301515034.html

SOURCE Technavio

    U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter on increased demand for its Lexus hybrid and electric vehicles. South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp all posted a drop in overall U.S. quarterly auto sales.