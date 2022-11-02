Hydraulic Seals Market Size to Grow by USD 1305.25 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hydraulic Seals Market share is set to increase by USD 1305.25 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.21% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Seals Market 2023-2027

Global Hydraulic Seals Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global hydraulic seals market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. Technavio calculates the size of this market based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment.

Global Hydraulic Seals Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Hydraulic Seals Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Hydraulic Seals Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Hydraulic Seals Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Hydraulic Seals Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Hydraulic Seals Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global hydraulic seals market compared to other regions. 42% growth will originate from APAC. APAC has low-cost labor and high manufacturing efficiency. The growth of the heavy industry in APAC is driven by rising construction and engineering activities.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Hydraulic Seals Market as per product type segmentation is categorized into Rod Seals, Piston Seals, Wiper Seals, and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - The rod seals segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Rod seals act as pressure barriers and maintains the operating fluid inside the cylinder. They help in regulating the fluid that can extend with the surface of the piston rod. Rod seals are used externally for cylinder heads and to prevent fluid leakage. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global Hydraulic Seals Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Innovative features and user interfaces are driving the market growth.

Hydraulic seals provide leakage protection and control.

Vendors are designing hydraulic seals by using high-quality materials for handling heavy-duty operations. Hydraulic seals are a solution for specific applications and can help reduce operating costs. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

Developments in renewable energy projects worldwide are a trend in the market.

There has been a significant shift from the use of fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Many countries are investing in renewable energy sources to meet the rising demand for power.

Processes and equipment used for harnessing energy from alternative sources should be highly efficient. They should have the capability to withstand high temperature and pressure conditions.

These factors have increased the demand for hydraulic seals, which will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The use of adhesives and sealants instead of hydraulic seals may challenge the hydraulic seals market growth.

The use of adhesives and sealants is increasing rapidly across the world, which will pose a threat to the market.

Some end-users prefer using sealants and adhesives, and new advances have made them highly efficient in binding.

They act as major substitutes for hydraulic seals, which, in turn, will negatively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.



Global Hydraulic Seals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydraulic seals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydraulic seals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydraulic seals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydraulic seals market vendors

Hydraulic Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1305.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, All Seals Inc., DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., Freudenberg SE, Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC, Greene Tweed & Co., Hallite Seals International Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Industrial Quick Search Inc., James Walker Group Ltd., Kastas Sealing Technology, Max Spare Ltd., MAXX Hydraulics LLC, NOK Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SealTeam Australia, Spareage Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg AB, and Unitech Products. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Rod seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Piston seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Wiper seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

11.4 AB SKF

11.5 All Seals Inc.

11.6 Freudenberg SE

11.7 Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC

11.8 Greene Tweed and Co.

11.9 Hallite Seals International Ltd.

11.10 Industrial Quick Search Inc.

11.11 James Walker Group Ltd.

11.12 Kastas Sealing Technology

11.13 NOK Corp.

11.14 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

11.15 SealTeam Australia

11.16 Trelleborg AB

11.17 Unitech Products

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

