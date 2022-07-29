U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

Hydraulic Seals Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, at a 4.9% CAGR, Global Industry Demand, Value & Forecast Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·12 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Hydraulic Seals Market is projected to reach US$ 5.77 Billion by 2027 from US$ 3.95 Billion in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled Global Hydraulic Seals Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by segments and Geography”. The scope of study involves understanding the factors responsible for the growth of the hydraulic seals market along with estimates and forecast of the revenue and market share analysis. It also spots the significant market players with their key developments. Hydraulic seals are utilized in hydraulic cylinders to seal openings between several components in a hydraulic cylinder. Seals are either machined or molded, and are carefully designed using sophisticated simulation software. Hydraulic seals are made of a variety of materials such as polyurethane, rubber, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). It offers high resistance from fluid, heat, and wear & tear. The major tasks of hydraulic seals are to retain hydraulic fluids, maintain rod and pistons alignment (to exclude solid or liquid contaminations), and maintain the hydraulic pressure. Hydraulic seals are used in various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, agriculture, construction, oil & gas, marine, and chemical.


Request Sample PDF Brochure of Hydraulic Seals Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at:  https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003957/


Hydraulic Seals Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 3,950.09 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by

US$ 5,770.71 Million by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.9% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

146

No. Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

70

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product and End-User Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Hydraulic Seals Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AccroSeal, A.W. Chesterton Company, All Seals Inc., Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, James Walker, Kastas Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, SealTeam Australia, SKF, and Trelleborg Group are among the players operating in the global hydraulic seals market.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003957/


Based on product, the global hydraulic seals market is segmented into wiper seals, piston seals, rod seals, buffer seals, and others. In 2019, the rod seals segment led the market. Rod Seals are the sealing devices used to impede fluid leakage from a cylinder and maintain the movement between piston head and the cylinder head. These types of seals are primarily used in fluid power plants and in hydraulic cylinders to seal the system pressure. In most fluid power systems, proper sealing effect or proper functioning of the rod seals is one parameter for decision-making efficiency and effectiveness.

Hence, rod seals are one of the most important components of the sealing system, given that any failure to perform them can have a significant effect on the performance of the entire equipment. In addition to all factors applicable to piston seals, nonperformance rod seals can contribute to a loss of fluid that may also affect the environment. These types of seals are used on piston rods, which are attached to the cylinders. Rod seals can be used within hydraulic or pneumatic cylinders. Many kinds of rod seals such as hydraulic rod seals, pneumatic rod seals, U seal backups, and custom designed rod seals are available in the market.

Hydraulic seals are utilized in hydraulic cylinders to seal openings between several components in a hydraulic cylinder. Seals are either machined or molded, and are carefully designed using sophisticated simulation software. Hydraulic seals are made of a variety of materials such as polyurethane, rubber, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). It offers high resistance from fluid, heat, and wear & tear. The major tasks of hydraulic seals are to retain hydraulic fluids, maintain rod and pistons alignment (to exclude solid or liquid contaminations), and maintain the hydraulic pressure. Hydraulic seals are used in various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, agriculture, construction, oil & gas, marine, and chemical.


Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003957/


Based on product, the global hydraulic seals market is segmented into wiper seals, piston seals, rod seals, buffer seals, and others. The rod seals segment led the market in 2019. Rod Seals are the sealing devices used to impede fluid leakage from a cylinder and maintain the movement between piston head and the cylinder head. These types of seals are primarily used in fluid power plants and in hydraulic cylinders to seal the system pressure. In most fluid power systems, proper sealing effect or proper functioning of the rod seals is one parameter for decision-making efficiency and effectiveness. Hence, rod seals are one of the most important components of the sealing system, given that any failure to perform them can have a significant effect on the performance of the entire equipment. In addition to all factors applicable to piston seals, nonperformance rod seals can contribute to a loss of fluid that may also affect the environment. These types of seals are used on piston rods, which are attached to the cylinders. Rod seals can be used within hydraulic or pneumatic cylinders. Many kinds of rod seals such as hydraulic rod seals, pneumatic rod seals, U seal backups, and custom designed rod seals are available in the market.

Geographically, the global hydraulic seals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global hydraulic seals market. Increasing industrialization and urbanization leads to the dominancy of the region in the market. Attributed to the region's growing economic conditions, there has been a spur in its industrial activities. Exponential growth in the various industrial sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, marine, and agricultural, is influencing the demand for hydraulic seals systems. Currently, the oil & gas industry is expanding in Asia Pacific. According to the IOGP’s Global Production Report 2019, demand for oil and gas is at the peak in Asia Pacific countries. Similarly, the demand for equipment to be used in the sector is high. The equipment must have excellent seals that would prevent oil from leaking. Hydraulic seals are critical in preventing leakage of gas in a cylinder. The linear motion of oil through a hydraulic cylinder also depends on these seals to generate the required pressure.


Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Hydraulic Seals Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003957/


Hydraulic seals are utilized in hydraulic cylinders to seal the openings between several components in the hydraulic cylinder. Seals are either machined or molded and are carefully designed using sophisticated simulation software. Hydraulic seals are made of a variety of materials, such as polyurethane, rubber, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Hydraulic seals offer high resistance from fluid, heat, and wear & tear. The major task of hydraulic seals are to retain hydraulic fluids, maintain rod and pistons alignment, to exclude solid or liquid contaminations, and to maintain the hydraulic pressure. Hydraulic seals are used in various end user industries such as aerospace, automotive, agriculture, construction, oil and gas, marine, chemical, and others.

Hydraulic cylinders are highly utilized by various end-user industries such as automotive, agriculture, construction, aerospace, oil & gas, and many others. Hydraulic seals play a pivotal role in hydraulic cylinders. In order to contain the pressurized fluids in a hydraulic cylinder system and keep it in motion, high-performance seals are required. Thus, the hydraulic seals market grows in accordance with the increasing demand for hydraulic cylinders. Uninterrupted demand in industries where hydraulic systems play a crucial role is a significant factor in boosting hydraulic cylinder adoption. Irreplaceability of hydraulic systems in aviation, manufacturing, construction equipment, and infrastructure helps the growth of the hydraulic seals market. The incorporation of machinery with hydraulic cylinders encourages growth in functionality, accuracy, and offers enhancements in controlled performance and ease-of-use. Increasing demand for material handling equipment coupled with rising construction activities for contributing to economic development is amplifying the utilization of hydraulic cylinders. Growing demand for sophisticated agriculture machinery combined with escalating population size is further augmenting the demand for hydraulic cylinders.


Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Hydraulic Seals Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003957/


In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global hydraulic seals market. The increasing industrialization and urbanization lead to the dominancy of the region in the hydraulic seals market. Attributed to the APAC region's flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the region's industrial activities. The exponential growth in the industrial sector, including aerospace, automotive, marine, agricultural, and others, has influenced hydraulic seals systems' demand. Currently, the oil and gas industry is expanding in the APAC region. According to the IOGPâ€™s Global Production Report 2019, oil and gas demand is at the peak in Asia Pacific countries. Similarly, the equipment to be used in the sector is also in high demand. The equipment should have excellent seals that will prevent oil from leaking. Hydraulic seals are critical in preventing leakage of gas in a cylinder. The linear motion of oil through a hydraulic cylinder also depends on these seals to generate the required pressure.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hydraulic Seals Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico are among the most affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~81,159,096 confirmed cases and 1,791,246 total deaths across the world. The pandemic is adversely affecting various industries across the world due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global manufacturing industry is one of the major industries that are suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa is restricting the global supply chains and hindering the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various goods sales. In addition, global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hampering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are disrupting the manufacturing industry, which is eventually restraining the growth of hydraulic seals market.


Browse Latest and Related Reports:


Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Motors, Pumps, Valves, Transmissions, Cylinders, Accumulators, Filters, Others); End-Use (Hydraulic press, Machine tools, Plastics, Automotive, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverage, Renewable energy, Oil and gas, Entertainment, Simulators, Others) and Geography


Aircraft Hydraulic Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pressure Range (10psi to 500psi, 500psi to 3000psi, 3000psi to 5000psi, 5000psi to 6500psi); Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business and General Aviation); Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing) and Geography   


Hydraulic Actuators Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Linear Actuator, Rotary Actuator); End-user (Automotive, Oil and Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Aviation, Others) and Geography


Hydraulic Press Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (C-Frame, H-Frame, and Others); Application (Stamping, Forging, Compression Molding, trimming, Embossing, Lamination, and Others); End-users (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Metal Fabrication, Manufacturing, and Others)

                  

Hydraulic Jacks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Hydraulic Bottle Jacks, Hydraulic Toe Jacks, Hydraulic Floor Jacks, Hydraulic Scissor Jacks, Others); End-user (Automotive, Marine, Construction, Industrial, Others) and Geography

                                                

Hydraulic Tools Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hydraulic Cylinder and Jack, Hydraulic Rescue Tools, Tension and torque tools, Others); End User (Industrial Manufacturing, Oil and gas, Petrochemical, Utility, Railway, Others) and Geography


Hydraulic Packers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Permanent Packers, Retrievable Packers); Applications (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography


Hydraulic Filter Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Suction Filter, Pressure Filter, Return Line Filter, Off-Line Filter, Breather Filter, and Others) and End User (Manufacturing, Marine, Automotive, Chemical and Petrochemical, Power Generation, Agriculture, Construction, Metal and Mining, and Others), and Geography


Hydraulic Hose Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Reinforced, Coiled, Corrugated, Articulated); Pressure (Low Pressure, Medium Pressure, High Pressure); End-user (Manufacturing, Agriculture, Construction, Mining, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, Others) and Geography


Aircraft Seals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Dynamic Seal and Static Seal), Material (Metals, Polymers, and Composites), Application (Airframe, Engine, Landing Gear, Flight Control and Hydraulic System, Others), Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), End User (Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft)


Mechanical Seals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cartridge Seals, Balanced and Unbalanced Seals, Pusher and Non-Pusher, Conventional seals, Others); Industry (Metals, Mining, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Construction and Manufacturing) and Geography


About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release:  https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/hydraulic-seals-market

Industry Research:   https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/chemicals-and-materials


