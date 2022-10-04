Hydrazine Market 2021-2025, Increasing The Use Of Water Treatment Chemicals To Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrazine market and is expected to grow by USD 142.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing use of water treatment chemicals and the rising demand for blowing agents by the construction and automotive industries will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, the use of alternative solutions and adverse health effects caused by exposure to hydrazine will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments
Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Application
The hydrazine market share growth in the polymerization and blowing agents segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for polymer foams from the polymer industry is expected to offer ample growth opportunities to the global hydrazine market. During polymerization, derivatives of hydrazine, such as hydrazine hydrate, initiate the aqueous polymerization of methyl methacrylate in the presence of oxygen at alkaline pH. Hydrazine is crucial for polymerization and cannot be replaced by any other compound.
Geography
35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Hydrazine demand in F&B and paper and pulp industries will facilitate the hydrazine market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.
Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrazine market report covers the following areas:
Hydrazine Market size
Hydrazine Market trends
Hydrazine Market industry analysis
This study identifies Capacity expansion in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrazine market growth during the next few years.
Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hydrazine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hydrazine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Arkema SA- The company offers water-based solution, Hydrazine Hydrate and derivatives which is supplied by company to be widely used as reducing agent, blowing agent, corrosion inhibitor, oxygen scavenger or intermediate of synthesis.
Chemtex Speciality Ltd. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which is an inorganic compound chemically represented as N2H4.xH2O, is a colorless and flammable liquid having ammonia-like odor.
GFS Chemicals Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Monohydrochloride which has chemical formula of H2NNH2.HCl.
Japan Finechem Co. Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.
LANXESS AG - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrazine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hydrazine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hydrazine market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrazine market vendors
Hydrazine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 142.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.95
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, France, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arkema SA, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Japan Finechem Co. Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Palm Commodities International LLC, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Polymerization and blowing agents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Landscape disruption
9.2 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arkema SA
10.4 Chemtex Speciality Ltd.
10.5 GFS Chemicals Inc.
10.6 Japan Finechem Co. Inc.
10.7 LANXESS AG
10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.
10.9 Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd.
10.10 Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.
10.11 Palm Commodities International LLC
10.12 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
