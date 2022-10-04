U.S. markets closed

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025, Increasing The Use Of Water Treatment Chemicals To Boost Growth - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrazine market and is expected to grow by USD 142.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing use of water treatment chemicals and the rising demand for blowing agents by the construction and automotive industries will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrazine Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrazine Market 2021-2025

However, the use of alternative solutions and adverse health effects caused by exposure to hydrazine will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments Request sample report.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

The hydrazine market share growth in the polymerization and blowing agents segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for polymer foams from the polymer industry is expected to offer ample growth opportunities to the global hydrazine market. During polymerization, derivatives of hydrazine, such as hydrazine hydrate, initiate the aqueous polymerization of methyl methacrylate in the presence of oxygen at alkaline pH. Hydrazine is crucial for polymerization and cannot be replaced by any other compound.

  • Geography

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Hydrazine demand in F&B and paper and pulp industries will facilitate the hydrazine market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrazine market report covers the following areas:

  • Hydrazine Market size

  • Hydrazine Market trends

  • Hydrazine Market industry analysis

This study identifies Capacity expansion in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrazine market growth during the next few years.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hydrazine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hydrazine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Arkema SA- The company offers water-based solution, Hydrazine Hydrate and derivatives which is supplied by company to be widely used as reducing agent, blowing agent, corrosion inhibitor, oxygen scavenger or intermediate of synthesis.

  • Chemtex Speciality Ltd. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which is an inorganic compound chemically represented as N2H4.xH2O, is a colorless and flammable liquid having ammonia-like odor.

  • GFS Chemicals Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Monohydrochloride which has chemical formula of H2NNH2.HCl.

  • Japan Finechem Co. Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.

  • LANXESS AG - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings Download sample report.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrazine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hydrazine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hydrazine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrazine market vendors

Related Reports:

Hydrazine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 142.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.95

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arkema SA, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Japan Finechem Co. Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Palm Commodities International LLC, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Polymerization and blowing agents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Landscape disruption

  • 9.2 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arkema SA

  • 10.4 Chemtex Speciality Ltd.

  • 10.5 GFS Chemicals Inc.

  • 10.6 Japan Finechem Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 LANXESS AG

  • 10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 10.9 Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Palm Commodities International LLC

  • 10.12 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hydrazine Market 2021-2025
Global Hydrazine Market 2021-2025
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrazine-market-2021-2025-increasing-the-use-of-water-treatment-chemicals-to-boost-growth---technavio-301638730.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

