Hydrazine Market 2021-2025, Increasing The Use Of Water Treatment Chemicals To Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrazine market and is expected to grow by USD 142.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing use of water treatment chemicals and the rising demand for blowing agents by the construction and automotive industries will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrazine Market 2021-2025

However, the use of alternative solutions and adverse health effects caused by exposure to hydrazine will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments Request sample report .

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

The hydrazine market share growth in the polymerization and blowing agents segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for polymer foams from the polymer industry is expected to offer ample growth opportunities to the global hydrazine market. During polymerization, derivatives of hydrazine, such as hydrazine hydrate, initiate the aqueous polymerization of methyl methacrylate in the presence of oxygen at alkaline pH. Hydrazine is crucial for polymerization and cannot be replaced by any other compound.

Geography

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Hydrazine demand in F&B and paper and pulp industries will facilitate the hydrazine market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrazine market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Hydrazine Market size

Hydrazine Market trends

Hydrazine Market industry analysis

This study identifies Capacity expansion in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrazine market growth during the next few years.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hydrazine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hydrazine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Arkema SA- The company offers water-based solution, Hydrazine Hydrate and derivatives which is supplied by company to be widely used as reducing agent, blowing agent, corrosion inhibitor, oxygen scavenger or intermediate of synthesis.

Chemtex Speciality Ltd. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which is an inorganic compound chemically represented as N2H4.xH2O, is a colorless and flammable liquid having ammonia-like odor.

GFS Chemicals Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Monohydrochloride which has chemical formula of H2NNH2.HCl.

Japan Finechem Co. Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.

LANXESS AG - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrazine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrazine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrazine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrazine market vendors

Hydrazine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 142.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Japan Finechem Co. Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Palm Commodities International LLC, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

