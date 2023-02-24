U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Hydro One announces grants for 25 charities, Indigenous communities and municipalities that are Energizing Life across Ontario

·5 min read

The Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health will use support from Hydro One to expand its mental health program, S.H.E.D. Talks, for farmers in rural Ontario

GODERICH, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced the 25 charitable organizations, Indigenous communities and municipalities that will each receive a grant of $25,000 from the Energizing Life Community Fund. This is the third year in a row that the fund will support community-led initiatives that promote physical, emotional, and psychological safety and well-being for Ontarians.

(Left to right) Clark McNeil, Glen McNeil, Vanda McNeil, MPP Huron-Bruce Lisa Thompson, Dan Stringer, Trevor Bazinet, Jay Armitage, Becky Higgs, Gwen Devereaux (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
(Left to right) Clark McNeil, Glen McNeil, Vanda McNeil, MPP Huron-Bruce Lisa Thompson, Dan Stringer, Trevor Bazinet, Jay Armitage, Becky Higgs, Gwen Devereaux (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

This year, one of the recipients of the Energizing Life Community Fund is the Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health. With Hydro One's support, the organization plans to expand its S.H.E.D. Talks program, a communal and collaborative space for farmers to gather, build connections and access mental health support.

"Local charitable organizations, Indigenous communities and municipalities are powerful agents of positive change, and we are proud to support them through the Energizing Life Community Fund as they build a brighter future," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "We want to congratulate and thank this year's recipients, including the Gateway Centre for Excellence in Rural Health, for the critical work they do to energize life in their local communities."

"Our farmers are a critical driver of the economy and feeding our community," said Gwen Devereaux, President, Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health. "As important members of the business community, keeping our farmers healthy is a number one priority for our community, and the support we are receiving from Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund will help us achieve this goal."

This year's grant recipients provide needed mental health services to families and children of first responders, rural and Indigenous communities, and seniors; foster environmental sustainability through art and recreation; and provide critical health services to ensure local communities stay safe and well.

The following organizations and communities were selected to receive $25,000 from Hydro One:

  • Alderville First Nation

  • Camp Maple Leaf, Kawartha Lakes

  • City of St. Catharines

  • Elephant Thoughts, Durham & Southwest

  • Enliven Cancer Care, Huntsville

  • Garden River First Nation

  • Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health, Goderich

  • George Jeffrey Children's Foundation, Thunder Bay

  • Julien Gaudet's House, Windsor

  • Lac des Milles Lacs First Nation

  • Live Love Louder, Sudbury

  • Chatham-Kent Fire Rescue, Municipality of Chatham-Kent

  • Municipality of Thames Centre

  • Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, Dryden

  • Niska Foundation, Temiskaming

  • Peterborough Green-Up Association, Peterborough

  • Precious Minds Support Services, Uxbridge

  • Rainbows for all Children Canada Inc., Barrie

  • Regional Food Distribution Association of Northwestern Ontario, Thunder Bay

  • Shawanaga First Nation

  • Town of Atikokan Public Library, Atikokan

  • Township of Macdonald, Meredith, Aberdeen Additional

  • Trans Canada Trail Foundation

  • Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation

  • 360°kids, Markham

Hydro One's community investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario, and directs at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. The company also supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include The ACT Foundation and Coaches Association of Ontario.

To learn more about the 2023 Energizing Life Community Fund recipients and program, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

Quotes

"Charitable organizations and municipalities across Ontario and in Huron – Bruce make valuable contributions to our communities. Hydro One continues to be a good community partner supporting organizations with a focus on agricultural and rural communities, and I am pleased to see the positive impact of this year's Energizing Life Community Fund recipients will have on our community."

- Lisa Thompson, Member of Provincial Parliament for Huron-Bruce

"Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund is a great example of how the energy sector is working together with local communities to meet more than just their energy needs but also to invest in their health and well-being. Congratulations to this year's recipients and thank you for continuing to champion this important work. Our communities are better and stronger because of you."

- Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"Rural communities like Goderich are deeply connected by our commitment to our neighbours, and it's important to ensure that our town remains healthy and safe. I'm grateful to see that Hydro One is supporting our community through this grant and that more farmers in Goderich can access mental health support when they need it."

- Myles Murdock, Mayor, Town of Goderich

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.comwww.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Hydro One Inc. logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
Hydro One Inc. logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c7845.html

