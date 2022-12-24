U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.86 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7900
    +0.4380 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,862.28
    +11.79 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Hydro One crews battle extreme conditions to restore power to more than 230,000 customers in first 24 hours of winter storm

·3 min read

Winter storm continues to cause outages today with restoration expected to take multiple days –

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have made significant progress in restoring power to more than 230,000 customers affected by the severe winter storm that started early yesterday morning in regions across the province. More than 76,000 customers are still without power and the company anticipates additional outages will be reported today as severe winds and extreme conditions persist along many of Ontario's shorelines. In addition, road closures and hazardous driving conditions in parts of southern, central and eastern Ontario continue to make it unsafe for Hydro One crews to respond immediately.

Hydro One Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
Hydro One Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Given the severity of this ongoing storm and the dangerous driving conditions it has created, we anticipate it will take multiple days to restore power to all customers," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We want our customers to know we have every available resource working over the holidays to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so. We know this isn't how anyone envisioned spending the holidays, however we are committed to working through these challenging conditions until every customer is restored."

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report their outage texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

As outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

A Hydro One line maintainer climbs a pole to complete repairs in the Perth area. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
A Hydro One line maintainer climbs a pole to complete repairs in the Perth area. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/24/c4790.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken the auto industry by storm and has single-handedly taken electric vehicles mainstream. Forced with the decision to change or get left behind, legacy automakers are now racing to put out their own EV models, challenging Tesla's control of the future of the industry. As a stock, Tesla has been a huge winner in recent years, though bears have always roared loudly, convinced that the company is overselling its future technology and that CEO Elon Musk isn't a trustworthy leader.

  • Winter Storm Is Freezing Pipes and Hammering Natural Gas Output

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas production suffered its biggest one-day drop in more than a decade on Friday as the massive winter storm battering much of North America froze liquids in pipes and forced wells to shut down.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX LendersPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of Chao

  • Power Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Dangerously cold temperatures settled over a wide swath of the US and Canada on Saturday as a massive winter storm upended road and air travel at the start of the Christmas holiday and left millions without power or facing rolling blackouts.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX LendersPower Outages, Flight Del

  • Rogue Iguanas Are Terrorizing This Florida City

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier t

  • Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

    The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly when it would reopen the section of its Keystone pipeline system from Steele City near the Nebraska-Kansas border to Cushing in northern Oklahoma. The Dec. 7 spill forced the company to shut down the Keystone system and dumped about 14,000 barrels of crude into a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

  • Ohio crash: 46-vehicle pileup leaves at least four dead in winter storm

    The deadly crash happened in whiteout conditions on Friday

  • Crew Breaks Off Icicles Hanging Over Seattle Interstate

    Crews worked to remove hazardous icicles above roadways as “very cold wind chills” hit central and eastern Washington, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WDOT).Video posted by Trooper Rick Johnson on Thursday shows WDOT workers clearing icicles from a Seattle section of Interstate 5.The WDOT warned that a “really harsh storm” was “expected to roll in” late Thursday into Friday.The National Weather Service forecasted “a wide mix of precipitation,” including snow and freezing rain, until Friday. Credit: Trooper Rick Johnson via Storyful

  • Why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips

    With a severe winter storm bearing down on much of the U.S., experts advise to be prepared if you're headed out on the roads.

  • Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

    Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.

  • Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes

    Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole.

  • 'We're in a state of chaos': Travellers in Canada left stranded for hours in planes, at airports as snow storms wreak havoc

    Earlier this week, a major snowstorm buried Vancouver in snow, causing many Canadian airports to delay and cancel flights. Airport nightmares are set to continue in Toronto.

  • MingZhu To Deploy 700 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles By The End Of 2023 in Agreement With Dongfeng Liuzhou And Guoqing New Energy Technology

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • How do water towers work? Here's the answer and why it's so important

    The cycle of filling and emptying municipal water towers repeats daily, keeping the water in the towers fresh.

  • Deadly turnpike crash

    Shocking images circulating on social media show a disastrous pileup of dozens of vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky amid a severe winter storm causing icy roads and low visibility due to snow blowing in blizzard-strength winds.

  • Garcetti's last order as mayor: Light up the Hollywood sign. Bass rescinded it

    Former Mayor Eric Garcetti's last executive directive, a program to light the Hollywood sign, has been overturned by Mayor Karen Bass. Garcetti issued the order on his final day as mayor.

  • Winter storm, cold temperatures cause problems for power plants; rolling blackouts possible

    Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection said power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather and has asked residents in 13 states to refrain from unnecessary use of electricity.

  • Tips for keeping your pipes from freezing amid Kentucky’s bone-chilling temperatures

    With bitter cold temperatures and subzero wind chills expected to linger till Sunday, here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing.

  • Man shoots trio of deer blinded by light in ‘crime of opportunity,’ Oregon officials say

    The three deer were shot and left to rot, wildlife officials said.

  • A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet – an electrical engineer explains how

    On Sept. 1 and 2, 1859, telegraph systems around the world failed catastrophically. The operators of the telegraphs reported receiving electrical shocks, telegraph paper catching fire, and being able to operate equipment with batteries disconnected. During the evenings, the aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights, could be seen as far south as Colombia. Typically, these lights are only visible at higher latitudes, in northern Canada, Scandinavia and Siberia. What the world ex

  • Cancellations mount at Sea-Tac Airport as icy weather forces runway closures

    Hundreds of flights were canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as crews worked to remove ice left by winter storms.