Hydro One crews battle extreme conditions to restore power to more than 230,000 customers in first 24 hours of winter storm

- Winter storm continues to cause outages today with restoration expected to take multiple days –

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have made significant progress in restoring power to more than 230,000 customers affected by the severe winter storm that started early yesterday morning in regions across the province. More than 76,000 customers are still without power and the company anticipates additional outages will be reported today as severe winds and extreme conditions persist along many of Ontario's shorelines. In addition, road closures and hazardous driving conditions in parts of southern, central and eastern Ontario continue to make it unsafe for Hydro One crews to respond immediately.

Hydro One Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Given the severity of this ongoing storm and the dangerous driving conditions it has created, we anticipate it will take multiple days to restore power to all customers," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We want our customers to know we have every available resource working over the holidays to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so. We know this isn't how anyone envisioned spending the holidays, however we are committed to working through these challenging conditions until every customer is restored."

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report their outage texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

As outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Story continues

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

A Hydro One line maintainer climbs a pole to complete repairs in the Perth area. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/24/c4790.html