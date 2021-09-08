U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.39
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2550
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,171.55
    -373.76 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.39
    -15.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Hydro One crews restore power to more than 70,000 customers in less than 24 hours following severe weather across southern and central Ontario

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 70,000 customers in less than 24 hours following severe weather that moved across the province yesterday evening. Customers across southern and central Ontario were affected by thunderstorms with heavy rain and high winds that took down trees and power lines and other critical Hydro One equipment.

Hydro One Inc. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
Hydro One Inc. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Following yesterday's storm, our highly-skilled crews are continuing restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas today," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We know it is difficult being without power and would like to thank our customers for their patience. We continue to improve our response time with our weather tracking and outage prediction tools, so that we can get power back on as quickly and as safely as possible whenever a storm happens."

Hydro One prioritizes restoration in a way that brings power back to the greatest number of customers in the shortest period of time. During a storm, crews may face difficult conditions to tough terrain all while providing updates to our Ontario Grid Control Centre, so that customers have the latest information.

Customers can easily access updates how and when they want using Hydro One's innovative outage tools, such as its outage map, app and proactive text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news.

Hydro One encourages customers to always be prepared for an extended outage by having an emergency kit restocked and ready at home. Here's what to include:

  • Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

  • A manual can opener

  • Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

  • Batteries and extended battery chargers

  • Cash

  • First aid kit and medical items

  • Blankets

  • Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

  • Fully charged cell-phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

The company also reminds members of the public to remain at least 10 metres or the length of a school bus away from downed power lines even if they do not look live. To report downed power lines, call your local emergency services or local utility.

For more tips and to sign up for text or email outage notifications, visit: hydroone.com/power-outages-and-safety.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion. Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c2659.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Energy Stock Is Getting Even More Sustainable

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently made a big splash. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant agreed to acquire privately held Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion in cash. The deal will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion strategy while significantly boosting its cash flow.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy stocks have tailwinds behind them that could last decades.

  • No Hurricane Has Hit U.S. Energy Markets Quite Like Ida Has

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after Hurricane Ida battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina.More than a week after the Category 4 storm made landfall, about 77% of the region’s offshore production remains shut, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By comparison, about 60% of oil output and 40% of gas was still offline this long after Hurricane Katrina de

  • Walmart Breaks Green-Bond Record With $2 Billion Debut Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. made its green bond market debut with a $2 billion offering Wednesday, the largest ever from a U.S. corporation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The retail giant’s inaugural sustainable debt issuance comes amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions, boost recycling and clean up its supply chain. The deal surpasses NextEra Energy Capital’s $1.5 billion June sale, which matched the prior record from Apple Inc. in 2016.Walmart’s $2 billion 10-year green issuance is

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Proof-of-stake: Ethereum 2.0 ranks worst energy consumption

    Groundbreaking research by University College London has systematically assessed the energy consumptions of leading proof-of-stake networks and concluded not all PoS blockchains are created equal.

  • Once-in-a-century solar superstorm could plunge the world into ‘internet apocalypse’, study says

    Long-distance optical fibre lines, submarine cables part of global internet infrastructure are particularly vulnerable

  • Japan's Mitsubishi partners with Shell Canada in clean energy push

    Mitsubishi plans to build and start up the low-carbon hydrogen facility near Shell's Scotford, Alberta, facility toward the latter half of this decade, the companies said in a statement https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2021/html/0000047710.html. The low-carbon hydrogen, or blue hydrogen, would be produced via a natural gas feedstock and exported mainly to the Japanese market to produce clean energy, the companies said.

  • Biden tours destruction of storm-ravaged Manville

    President Joe Biden toured a neighborhood in storm-ravaged New Jersey, surveying the aftermath of Hurricane Ida's floods. Biden heard a harrowing tale from a couple who escaped before the storm destroyed their home and their daughter's nursery. (Sept. 7)

  • Chevron to sell test batch of sustainable aviation fuel to Delta Air

    The move is part of a partnership the companies announced with Alphabet Inc-owned Google to track SAF test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology. Delta has pledged to replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by 2030.

  • A Climate Solution Lies Deep Under the Ocean—But Accessing It Could Have Huge Environmental Costs

    At the bottom of the ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage. But mining it comes at a great potential cost

  • Verizon prices third $1 billion green bond and changes underwriter selection criteria to focus on diversity

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Wednesday it priced its third $1 billion green bond on Friday, just after the full allocation of its second green bond toward renewable energy commitments. Proceeds of the third bond will also be allocated toward renewable energy as Verizon enters long-term virtual power purchase agreements to support solar and wind power projects. The company has also adapted underwriter selection criteria to focus n sustainability and diversity and has selected three minority-

  • Toyota and BMW Are Auto Industry’s Contrarian Investors

    While General Motors and Volkswagen are betting the farm on electric vehicles, Toyota and BMW have stressed the importance of transition technologies and wider decarbonization measures in the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.

  • Tesla plans energy trading team as company expands battery projects

    (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is looking to staff an energy trading team to support its battery and renewable power projects, according to Tesla's website and an employee post on the career site LinkedIn.com. The company has expanded operations to include home solar and large battery storage facilities, which currently account for a small portion of its total revenue. "I'm building a new team at Tesla focused on Energy Trading and Market Operations," according to a LinkedIn post https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6841058171541426176 this week by Julian Lamy, who described himself as a senior optimization software engineer for Tesla.

  • Heavenly Underwater Photos of the Rare Angel Shark Captured for the First Time in Wales

    A photographer captured the first images of a juvenile angel shark enjoying the waters of Wales and is using the pictures to help protect the critically endangered shark species

  • For the Sake of the Planet and Your Business, Just Do It: Why Companies Need to Take Climate Action

    by Christel Heydemann

  • Pond Technologies Inc. to Produce COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostics Test, Scale up Algae-Based Tech in new Agreement with Fortune 500 Company

    In a major step forward both in the fight against COVID-19 and for the up-and-coming Ontario-based environmental, social and governance (ESG) company Pond Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PNDHF) announced a CAD $1 million agreement with a major North American oil and gas company to grow COVID-19 antigens that will be used to develop a rapid diagnostics test for the virus. The deal could make a highly accurate, rapid diagnostics test kit commercially available as well as help Pond scale its technology a