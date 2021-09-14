U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

Hydro One encourages customers to prepare for potential power outages as severe weather expected across central Ontario

·3 min read
In this article:
-Hydro One crews restore more than 250,000 customers following recent weather events-

Photo of downed power lines and damaged Hydro One equipment near Thamesville earlier this week (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
Photo of downed power lines and damaged Hydro One equipment near Thamesville earlier this week (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One is gearing up for more severe weather including high winds and heavy rain that could cause power outages in central Ontario. Crews have restored power to more than 250,000 customers following recent severe weather events and efforts continue in southern Ontario as a result of severe thunderstorms that affected the region earlier this week.

Based on Hydro One's outage prediction tool, crews will be moved into areas that will be the hardest hit, so they're ready to assess damage in order to quickly and safely restore power to customers. If outages occur, customers can report their outage online through the company's outage map and app or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Customers registered for Outage Alerts can now report their outage by texting WATTS along with their address and the phone number on the account.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed.

Our outage tools will be up-dated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on-the-ground.

Emergency preparedness kit

Hydro One encourages customers to always be prepared for potential extended outages by having an emergency kit restocked and ready at home. Here's what to include:

  • Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

  • A manual can opener

  • Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

  • Batteries and extended battery chargers

  • Cash

  • First aid kit and medical items

  • Blankets

  • Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

  • Fully charged cell-phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Stay safe during a power outage
If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking power outages
Customers can easily access updates how and when they want using Hydro One's innovative outage tools, such as its outage map, app and Outage Alerts. These free tools allow customers to report an outage, check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news. Sign up in advance for text or email Outage Alerts here.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion. Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial

Hydro One Inc. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
Hydro One Inc. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c5787.html

