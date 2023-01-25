U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    -20.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,720.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,811.00
    -98.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.80
    -7.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3170
    +0.1520 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,461.54
    -524.32 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.13
    -20.15 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,289.21
    -9.98 (-0.04%)
     

Hydro One Inc. Prices Inaugural Offering of $1.05 Billion Medium Term Notes under New Sustainable Financing Framework

·6 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hydro One Inc. (together with Hydro One Limited, "Hydro One"), has priced an offering of $1.05 billion of Medium Term Notes (the "Notes") consisting of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.93% Medium Term Notes, Series 53, due 2029, $450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.16% Medium Term Notes, Series 54, due 2033 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.46% Medium Term Notes, Series 55, due 2053. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be approximately $1.045 billion. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on January 27, 2023.

The offering represents Hydro One's first issuance of medium term notes pursuant to its Sustainable Financing Framework (the "Framework") dated January 23, 2023 and the largest aggregate amount issuance of sustainable bonds by a corporate issuer to date in Canada. Hydro One Inc. intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new and/or existing eligible green and social projects that meet the eligibility criteria described in the Framework. Prior to such allocation, the net proceeds may be initially used, in part or in full, for repayment of indebtedness or investments in bank deposits or other cash equivalents, in each case in accordance with Hydro One's internal liquidity management policies. Although Hydro One Inc. intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to eligible projects under the Framework, it will not be an event of default under the trust indenture governing the Notes if the company fails to do so.

The Notes are being offered on a best efforts basis in each of the provinces of Canada through a syndicate of agents. The Notes are being offered pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus of Hydro One Inc. dated June 3, 2022. Hydro One Inc. will be filing pricing supplements to the base shelf prospectus relating to the offering of each series of Notes with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The pricing supplements and accompanying base shelf prospectus contain important detailed information about each series of Notes being offered. Copies of the pricing supplements relating to each series of Notes and the accompanying base shelf prospectus relating to each series of the Notes may be obtained over the Internet under Hydro One Inc.'s profile at the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com. Investors should read the pricing supplements and accompanying base shelf prospectus before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the pricing supplements.

This news release is not an offer for sale within the United States of any debt or other securities of Hydro One Limited or Hydro One Inc. Securities of Hydro One Limited or Hydro One Inc., including any offering of its debt securities, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under U.S. securities laws or unless exempt from registration under such laws. The offering described in this news release is not being made in the United States and has not been and will not be registered under U.S. securities laws, and accordingly, the Notes may not be offered or delivered, directly or indirectly, or sold in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. securities laws.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion. Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.HydroOne.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements, Risks and Assumptions:

This news release includes "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, expectations regarding the timing of the closing of the offering and the anticipated use of an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering towards financing and/or refinancing new or existing eligible projects under the Framework. We caution that all forward looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking information. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking information or could cause our current objectives, strategies and intentions to change, and many of these factors are beyond our control and current expectation or knowledge. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One Limited's and Hydro One Inc.'s filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One Limited and Hydro One Inc. do not intend, and they disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Hydro One Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c7870.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

    Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

    Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

  • Microsoft earnings are ‘better than feared’ amid tech sector trends: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Microsoft's latest earnings report, the tech company's investment into the ChatGPT A.I., hiring across Microsoft's units, and the outlook of its deal with Activision.

  • Stocks: 3M and Halliburton move on earnings, AMD falls after downgrade

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down stocks on the move in early afternoon trading.

  • Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

    Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.38% and 0%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Microsoft Erases Gains On Weak Guidance; Tesla Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones futures fell after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as Microsoft guidance overrode better-than-feared earnings. ASML, Boeing and Tesla are on tap Wednesday. The stock market rally traded in a relatively narrow range Tuesday after big gains in the prior two sessions.

  • Verizon stock jumps on earnings, subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023

    Companies that trade at low earnings multiples and pay big dividends have historically managed to outperform the broader market and post relatively strong returns during recessionary periods. With that in mind, read on for a look at two high-yield dividend stocks that are worth adding to your portfolio before this month is out. The company paid far too much to acquire the declining DirecTV business back in 2015, and it followed that up with another disastrous deal to acquire Time Warner in 2019.

  • Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockIndia’s

  • Microsoft Erases Gains After Saying Azure Growth to Decelerate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business will decelerate in the current period and warned of a further slowdown in corporate software sales, fueling concern about a steeper decline in demand for the products that have driven its momentum in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • ‘Scared the Hell Out of Me’: NYSE’s Wild Start Rattles Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- A chaotic open for some stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange sent chills across Wall Street as dozens of the largest companies in the US seemed to erase billions of dollars in market value for no apparent reason, leaving some investors frustrated and others clamoring for an explanation.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Was

  • Jeremy Grantham Warns of a 17% Plunge in the S&P 500 This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is beating the market again so far in 2023, and that leaves growth investors wondering if she can recapture her 2020 performance in a bottle. Ark puts out daily transaction reports, so we know what Wood is buying and selling. Tesla bears think they're winning with the stock down 65% since hitting all-time highs in late 2021.

  • 12 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap bank stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the banking sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), among […]

  • Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 15 According To Hedge Funds (Updated)

    In this article, we discuss top 15 dividend aristocrats according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 5 According To Hedge Funds. Investors are flocking to dividend stocks as recession fears mount and uncertainty in the […]

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $13.07, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.