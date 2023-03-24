U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.27
    -0.69 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.10
    -15.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7170
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,564.12
    -686.15 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.13
    -17.25 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Hydro One prepares to respond to power outages as potentially damaging winds move through parts of the province on Saturday

CNW Group
·3 min read

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews, damage assessors and support staff are preparing to respond to power outages as potentially damaging winds are forecasted Saturday for southwest, southern, central, and parts of eastern Ontario.

Hydro One Inc. logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
Hydro One Inc. logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"We're using our outage prediction tool to gear up and get crews in position to respond to any outages caused by these potentially damaging winds and thunderstorms," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President Distribution, Hydro One. "We understand how critical electricity is to energizing life for Ontarians and our teams are committed to getting the power restored as quickly and as safely as possible if outages occur."

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

If outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Emergency preparedness kit

Hydro Ones encourages customers to be prepared in case of an extended power outage with an emergency kit. Here's what to include:

  • Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

  • A manual can opener

  • Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

  • Extra batteries

  • Cash

  • First aid kit and medical items

  • Blankets

  • Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

  • Fully charged cellphone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Stay safe during a power outage

Stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c0280.html

