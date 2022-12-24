Hydro One restores power to more than 110,000 customers across the province; more outages expected as winter storm continues into Saturday

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Approximately 70,000 Hydro One customers are currently experiencing power outages caused by the winter storm that started early this morning. Despite the high winds, blowing snow and hazardous road conditions, Hydro One has restored power to approximately 110,000 customers since the start of the storm. In some areas, damaging high wind gusts are expected to last throughout the evening and into Christmas Eve, which is expected to cause more power outages. The company has mobilized crews from across the province as well as from other utilities and contractors.

"As the winter storm continues to affect the province, we urge our customers to prepare for possible outages. Our skilled team is working tirelessly to make repairs and restore power in areas that have been affected," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We know how difficult it is to be without power, especially during the holidays, and we want to thank our customers for their patience."

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report their outage texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

If outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

