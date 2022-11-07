Hydro One restores power to more than 95,600 customers and continues efforts across Ontario while preparing for additional outages

-High winds anticipated again in the next 24 hours-

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have made significant progress restoring power to more than 95,600 customers affected by the damaging high winds that swept across parts of southwest, central and northern Ontario Saturday, bringing down trees and branches and distribution lines. The company urges customers in these areas to remain prepared for additional outages as high winds are anticipated to start again this evening and continue for 24 hours.

While crews continue to restore power to the 8,000 customers that remain without power, Hydro One expects some customers in the hardest hit areas such as Sudbury, Nipissing, Algoma, Parry Sound, Huntsville, Bancroft and Cobden will be without power overnight.

The company reminds the public to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Tracking and reporting power outages

Hydro One has a number of easy to use outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.



