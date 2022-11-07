U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,772.50
    -7.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,390.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,867.25
    -23.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.00
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.29
    -1.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.70
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.25 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9931
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1323
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2460
    +0.5920 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,994.07
    -245.88 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.65
    +14.60 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.66
    +328.92 (+1.21%)
     

Hydro One restores power to more than 95,600 customers and continues efforts across Ontario while preparing for additional outages

·2 min read

-High winds anticipated again in the next 24 hours-

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have made significant progress restoring power to more than 95,600 customers affected by the damaging high winds that swept across parts of southwest, central and northern Ontario Saturday, bringing down trees and branches and distribution lines. The company urges customers in these areas to remain prepared for additional outages as high winds are anticipated to start again this evening and continue for 24 hours.

Hydro One Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

While crews continue to restore power to the 8,000 customers that remain without power, Hydro One expects some customers in the hardest hit areas such as Sudbury, Nipissing, Algoma, Parry Sound, Huntsville, Bancroft and Cobden will be without power overnight.

The company reminds the public to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Tracking and reporting power outages

Hydro One has a number of easy to use outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.comwww.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

