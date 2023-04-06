Hydro One restores power to more than 238,000 customers facing outages caused by widespread severe weather conditions

The company is redeploying resources from across the province to restore power in the hardest hit communities

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro One continues to make significant progress after the first 24 hours of the recent storm that swept across parts of Ontario yesterday. Currently, there are approximately 93,000 customers without power, with eastern Ontario being one of the hardest hit regions in the province. The company is working alongside contractors and utility partners, using every tool at their disposal including helicopters, to assess damage and restore power quickly and safely.

"Being without power for any length of time can be extremely difficult and we want to thank our customers for their patience," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President of Distribution, Hydro One. "Crews all across the province are out in full force working through the challenging elements to restore power for families and businesses."

The company would like to remind the public to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live, report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Tracking and reporting power outages

Hydro One has a number of easy to use outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

