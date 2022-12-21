U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.97
    +59.35 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,371.17
    +521.43 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,730.00
    +182.89 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.65
    +34.64 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    +2.13 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6660
    -0.0180 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0093 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1660
    +0.4360 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,795.96
    -74.04 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.39
    +0.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Hydro Ottawa prepares to respond to power outages ahead of potential winter storm this holiday weekend

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa teams are preparing to respond to power outages as a potential winter storm passes through the National Capital Region starting late Thursday, December 22 and moving into the weekend.

Hydro Ottawa prepares to respond to power outages ahead of potential winter storm this holiday weekend (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)
Hydro Ottawa prepares to respond to power outages ahead of potential winter storm this holiday weekend (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)

Of note, temperatures are expected to drop on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall, accompanied at times by strong winds and snow that could cause power outages and damage to our infrastructure. According to weather reports, Southern Ontario and areas closest to lake shores are forecasted to see the strongest impact of the storm.

Hydro Ottawa customers can report a power outage by:

Hydro Ottawa also reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile devices charged and preparing an emergency kit. Learn more about what to do during winter outages.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to monitor the situation and dispatch crews accordingly to ensure power is restored to all customers impacted. If power outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews.

Quick Facts

  • Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

  • Heavy accumulation of snow/ice can bring trees and branches down onto power lines causing outages and electrical hazards. Inspect any trees on your property and call us (613-738-6400) to safely trim branches away from overhead power lines.

  • If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

  • Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

  • Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of outages and restoration via the news media, and on the Outage Centre at hydroottawa.com/outages.

www.hydroottawa.com

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c9960.html

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How a 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    She job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Dragonfly Energy Receives US Patent To Aid Solid State Battery Production

    Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for "systems and methods for dry powder coating layers of an electrochemical cell." The award is a major step forward in the company's mission to provide affordable and effective energy storage solutions, including the domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells. This new patent adds to the company's extensive portfolio focused on dry powder coa

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday that G

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Ivanhoe Mines Confirms Link to Congo Aide in Copper Corruption Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. confirmed a business relationship with a presidential aide who was arrested in a corruption case in Democratic Republic of Congo, where the firm controls one of the world’s biggest copper deposits.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Ca

  • Massive changes could be coming for your 401(k)—here’s what you need to know

    Americans could start saving a lot more for retirement.

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment and other big changes to retirement plans in omnibus bill for 2023

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • Don’t Overlook This Kind of Investment. It’s Offering 6% to 8% Yields.

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 25% and 60% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq Composite index fell into a bear market this year as investor sentiment deteriorated, in part, on concerns about inflation and fears of a recession. During that upheaval, shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) dropped 60% and 25%, respectively. Since the beginning of the year, Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies has doubled his stake in Airbnb and quadrupled his stake in Costco.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This is how electric cars may have lowered energy bills in California

    The added revenue from EVs could work to lower rates for everyone. It could also help fund needed updates to America’s energy grids.

  • Credit Suisse clients are returning, CEO of bank's Swiss business says

    Credit Suisse's client withdrawals have stabilised and reversed in some cases, Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss business said in an interview with local newspaper NZZ. Last month, Switzerland's second-largest bank said it expected to make a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) during Q4 and revealed that wealthy clients had made hefty withdrawals. Credit Suisse is battling to recover from a string of scandals by focusing more on its flagship wealth management franchise and pruning back investment banking.

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.

  • Report: Tesla freezes hiring again, plans layoffs early in 2023

    It’s not clear how extensive the reported hiring freeze will be, with Tesla still planning to expand manufacturing in some locations.