OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa teams are preparing to respond to power outages as a potential winter storm passes through the National Capital Region starting late Thursday, December 22 and moving into the weekend.

Hydro Ottawa prepares to respond to power outages ahead of potential winter storm this holiday weekend (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)

Of note, temperatures are expected to drop on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall, accompanied at times by strong winds and snow that could cause power outages and damage to our infrastructure. According to weather reports, Southern Ontario and areas closest to lake shores are forecasted to see the strongest impact of the storm.

Hydro Ottawa customers can report a power outage by:

Calling the 24/7 outage hotline at 613-738-0188;

Submitting it online through the MyAccount customer portal; or

Through the Hydro Ottawa mobile app.

Hydro Ottawa also reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile devices charged and preparing an emergency kit. Learn more about what to do during winter outages.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to monitor the situation and dispatch crews accordingly to ensure power is restored to all customers impacted. If power outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews.

Quick Facts

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

Heavy accumulation of snow/ice can bring trees and branches down onto power lines causing outages and electrical hazards. Inspect any trees on your property and call us (613-738-6400) to safely trim branches away from overhead power lines.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

Story continues

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of outages and restoration via the news media, and on the Outage Centre at hydroottawa.com/outages.

www.hydroottawa.com

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c9960.html