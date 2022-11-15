U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Hydro Ottawa releases its After the storm report

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa released its After the storm report, a response to the May 2022 derecho.

Hydro Ottawa releases its After the storm report (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)
Hydro Ottawa releases its After the storm report (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

The report evaluates the company's response to the event, costs, challenges, business continuity plans and areas for improvement.

With an expected increase in more frequent and extreme weather events resulting from climate change, Hydro Ottawa is integrating learnings from the derecho and focusing efforts on both the grid and their emergency response plans to ensure scalability across their people, process and technology.

Overall, Hydro Ottawa's core mandate remains the same: to provide a clean, safe and reliable supply of electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses that rely upon it every day, and to ensure a more sustainable energy future for its community.

Quick Facts

  • On May 21, 2022, Ottawa experienced winds of up to 190 kilometres per hour, extensively damaging Hydro Ottawa's electrical grid.

  • Unlike previous storms, damage and power outages impacted Hydro Ottawa's entire service territory.

  • There were a total of 1,000 individual outages on the system (in comparison to 200 after the 2018 tornadoes) and more than 1,500 known or reported tree contacts or interferences.

  • At the peak of the aftermath, 180,000 Hydro Ottawa customers were without power – more than half of the company's customer base.

  • Total damages in Ontario are estimated at $720 million, making this the sixth costliest weather event in Canadian history in terms of insurance claims.

  • This storm cost Hydro Ottawa an estimated $23.8 million.

Quote

"We know that electricity is vital to our economy, public health and safety. Because of their interconnectedness, utilities and municipalities must work together to scale up solutions that can build and maintain our community's resilience, while being cost-effective for our customers. We are committed to working with our shareholder and community partners to strengthen our collective emergency response."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa is committed to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment in all aspects of its operations. It owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to more than 353,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power with 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 107,000 homes); and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c1510.html

