Hydro-Québec - Issue of Debentures Due February 15, 2060 on the Canadian Market

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JR, maturing on February 15, 2060.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 2.10%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 78.958 plus interest deemed to have accrued from August 15, 2021. The yield is 3.037%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with Scotia Capital Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc., acting as other managers.

This is the eleventh additional tranche of Debentures, Series JR, issued initially on November 9, 2020 and the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$6,000,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c6998.html

