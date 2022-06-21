Hydro-Québec - Issue of debentures due February 15, 2063 on the Canadian market

MONTREAL, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JS, maturing on February 15, 2063.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 4.00%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 93.349 plus interest deemed to have accrued from February 15, 2022. The yield is 4.350%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with CIBC World Markets Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as other managers.

This is the first additional tranche of Debentures, Series JS, issued initially on May 13, 2022 and the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$1,000,000,000.

