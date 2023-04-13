Hydro-Québec - Issue of Medium Term Notes 3.40% Due September 1, 2029 on the Canadian Market

MONTREAL, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling CA$600,000,000, Series 0086 maturing on September 1, 2029, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 3.40% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 99.255 plus interest deemed to have accrued from March 1, 2023. The yield is 3.531%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as co-lead managers, and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is the first additional tranche of notes, Series 0086, issued initially on January 30, 2023 and the total aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$1,200,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

