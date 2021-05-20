Hydro-Québec and its partners participate in the collective vaccination effort

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec and the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Montérégie-Est are proud to announce their partnership in support of the vaccination effort with the opening of Québec's first mobile drive-through vaccination clinic. To mark the occasion, Hydro-Québec and the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est are joining forces with key partners, including Intact.

The vaccination clinic aims to support the province's collective effort, in particular in the Montérégie region. Employees from Intact and Hydro-Québec will be on site to ensure the clinic runs smoothly.

The clinic will open gradually. Time slots will initially be reserved for the partners' employees before being opened up to the general public. For the first three weeks, the clinic will be located in the Hydro-Québec employee parking lot at 4825, rue Pinard in Saint-Hyacinthe. It will then move to four municipalities identified by the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est, namely Acton Vale, Verchères, Saint-Jude and Yamaska.

"The pandemic has highlighted the importance of being able to count on one another. That's why it was essential for Hydro-Québec and our partners to pull together in support of the vaccination efforts and to help bring an end to this crisis," noted Hydro-Québec President and CEO Sophie Brochu.

"This partnership is very much in keeping with our desire to promote access to the COVID-19 vaccine and we are pleased to be able to count on the assistance of Hydro-Québec and Intact in vaccinating the population even more quickly," added Nathalie Chénier, Vaccination Director, CISSS de la Montérégie-Est.

Highlights

Hydro-Québec and its partners aim to administer between 20,000 and 28,000 doses by the end of August.

The clinic will open on May 24, 2021, initially for the partners' employees and their family bubble, and then gradually for the general public.

Members of the general public may make a reservation beginning May 24 for appointments as of May 31.

For the first three weeks, the clinic will be located at 4250, rue Pinard. It will then tour between the different municipalities identified by the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est, namely Acton Vale, Verchères, Saint-Jude and Yamaska.

People will be able to book appointments on the Clic Santé website.

The clinic's operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

A vehicle (including motorcycles) is required in order to receive a vaccination.

Four people from the same family bubble may be vaccinated in a single visit (each person's arm must be accessible through a window).

For each appointment, the number of people to be vaccinated in the vehicle must be indicated.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. The company uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency, hydrogen and energy storage. www.hydroquebec.com/

About the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est

Le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Montérégie-Est is a public establishment made up of 59 facilities, including three hospitals, namely Hôpital Pierre-Boucher in Longueuil, Hôpital Honoré-Mercier in Saint-Hyacinthe and Centre hospitalier Hôtel-Dieu de Sorel. The CISSS de la Montérégie-Est serves a population of more than 530,000 people on a territory measuring 3,485 km2 and provides the entire Montérégie health region with child and youth protection services as well as rehabilitation services for youth in difficulty. The establishment employs more than 16,000 people and over 800 doctors work in its facilities.

