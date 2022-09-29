U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market to Surpass US$ 8.1 Bn by 2030, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - An in-depth hydrocarbon solvents market revenue analysis indicates that several manufacturers and sellers are leaning toward commercializing specialty solvents for formulating paints and inks. A careful evaluation of hydrocarbon solvents market statistics finds that need for hydrocarbon solvents for certified cleaning products is expanding the revenue potential for the firms. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4% during forecast period of 2020-2030.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

Consumption of varnishes that offer protection against UV rays in the construction industry presents massive lucrative avenues, asserted global market study on hydrocarbon solvents. Proliferating demand for paints for new automobile such as hybrid and electric vehicles will catalyze the strides, asserts a global market study on hydrocarbon solvents.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81289

Preference of bio-based raw materials for façade paints, plastic lacquers, and plasters has spurred the demand for toluene and xylenes, indicated the ongoing trends of the hydrocarbon solvents market. With renewable chemicals fueling sustainability credentials of firms in various industries, adoption of bio-based paints and coatings thus provides value-grab opportunities.

Key Findings of Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Study

  • Massive Utilization of Hydrocarbon-based Solvent in Paints Creates Lucrative Avenues: Demand for hydrocarbon solvents in formulating range of paints and coatings presents tremendous growth opportunities. Rise in uptake of paints and coatings in the automotive and construction industries will spur revenue generation in hydrocarbon solvents market. Focus of paints manufacturers on incorporating bio-based raw materials in their formulations has created vast profitable avenues.

  • Use in Formulating New Agrochemicals to Unlock Promising Opportunity: Constantly evolving requirements of agrochemicals in relation to products used for boosting plant health has created incredible avenues for players in hydrocarbon solvents market. However, the pace of innovations is relatively slow, which presents unmet need. Firms are expected to find incremental opportunities by developing advanced agriculture chemicals notably including fungicides. The growing popularity of aromatic solvents will fuel R&D in the hydrocarbon solvents market.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=81289

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market: Key Drivers

  • Strides in the paints & coatings industry globally is a key driver of the hydrocarbon solvents market. Formulators are geared toward developing and unveiling paints that meet range of performance characteristics especially for the automotive industry.

  • Rising adoption of printing inks by businesses in the packaging industry is propelling demand for hydrocarbon solvents. The demand from the packaging sector will stay buoyant in emerging economies and will fuel the growth prospects of the hydrocarbon solvents market.

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market: Regional growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of hydrocarbon solvents market in 2019 in terms of volume. The study estimated that the demand is expected to grow at the most attractive pace. The region is a prominent producer as well as consumer of products, found the study. Widespread use of products in wide range of application areas is fueling massive revenue generation, especially in China and India.

  • North America is anticipated to witness substantial demand for hydrocarbon solvents during the forecast period. Players particularly small and medium scale enterprises are likely to tap into the enormous revenue potential in Canada and the U.S.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=81289

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market: Key Players

Leading players are focused on expanding their presence globally, and are committing sizable capital expenses on strategic initiatives.

Some of the key companies in hydrocarbon solvents market are Dow Jones, Royal Dutch Shell, Total SE, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segmentation

By Type:

  • Aliphatic Solvents

  • Aromatic Solvents

By Application:

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Cleaning & Degreasing

  • Printing Inks

  • Rubber & Polymer

  • Aerosols

  • Agriculture Chemicals

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others (including Cosmetics and Adhesives)

By Regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Green Silica Market - Green Silica Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Non-tearable Paper Market - Non-tearable Paper Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market - Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Helium Market - Helium Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Aluminum-ion Battery Market - Aluminum-ion Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Adhesives & Sealants Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8% during the Forecast Period 2020-2030

Polyacrylamide Market - Polyacrylamide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.2% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718084/Hydrocarbon-Solvents-Market-to-Surpass-US-81-Bn-by-2030-TMR-Study

