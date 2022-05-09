U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.00
    -62.50 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,385.00
    -424.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,472.50
    -223.25 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.30
    -28.30 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.27
    -1.50 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.90
    -18.90 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.26 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.17
    +1.97 (+6.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1540
    +0.5940 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,366.06
    -1,276.15 (-3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.97
    -75.48 (-8.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.35
    -86.59 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Hydrocephalus Market Industry Forecast Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Aesculap, Integra Lifesciences, Karl Storz, Proteses, Medtronic and Natus Medical

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hydrocephalus Market

Global Hydrocephalus Market
Global Hydrocephalus Market

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrocephalus Market by Cause, Type, Diagnosis, Treatment and Age: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrocephalus market was valued at $6907.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $10178.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

One of the prominent factors responsible for the growth in the hydrocephalus market includes the increase in the number of hydrocephalic patients, which subsequently leads to the increase in the number of shunting procedures across the world. For instance, according to the hydrocephalus association, in 2021, over 36,000 shunt surgeries are performed each year (one every 15 minutes) and more than half of them represent emergencies.

Moreover, high demand for neurosurgery devices & accessories for hydrocephalus management and a rise in cases of neurological disorders, owing to congenital abnormalities and lifestyle diseases as well as a rise in incidences of brain and nerve injuries, boosts the demand for hydrocephalic shunts.

Furthermore, the key developmental strategies such as product approval, partnership, and launch of various novel hydrocephalic valves by key players are further projected to propel the growth of the market. For instance, in 2021, Anuncia Inc., an emerging leader in Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) management, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough device designation for its ReFlow System Mini intended for the treatment of CSF disorders requiring shunting such as hydrocephalus.

Furthermore, in 2020, Aesculap, Inc., in partnership with the Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG (MIETHKE), announced the launch of the M.blue valve, the latest generation of Hydrocephalus valve technology. Its unique gravitational technology is integrated with a fixed differential pressure unit in one valve, allowing for a simple, position-dependent solution. These strategies are certainly enhancing the company's footprints in the Hydrocephalus market, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the market.

However, serious damages caused by infections and malfunctions of existing shunts greatly limit the market growth. Some deleterious complications include irreversible brain injuries, meningitis, endocarditis, traumatic perforation, tricuspid regurgitation, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, and others. For instance, according to the Hydrocephalus Association, approximately 50% of shunts in the pediatric population fail within two years of placement, requiring repeated neurological operations. On the contrary, advancements in shunt technology for reducing shunt complications are projected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The hydrocephalus market is segmented on the basis of cause, type, diagnosis, treatment, age and region. On the basis of cause, the market is categorized into congenital hydrocephalus and acquired hydrocephalus. By type, the market is segmented into communicating hydrocephalus and non-communicating hydrocephalus. The communicating hydrocephalus is categorized into normal pressure hydrocephalus, ex-vacuo hydrocephalus. The diagnosis segment is fragmented into CT scan, MRI, and ultrasound. Furthermore, on the basis of treatment, the market is categorized into surgery shunt insertion and ventriculostomy.

The age is categorized into Neonate & Pediatrics and Adults. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key report benefits:

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hydrocephalus market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided in the report.

  • A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the different types of hydrocephalus across the globe.

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Growth in prevalence of hydrocephalus
3.4.1.2. Surge in adoption of hydrocephalus shunt
3.4.1.3. Increase in incidences of neurological disorders
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. Shunt malfunction and related infections
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Advancements in technology in the healthcare sector
3.5. Top player positioning
3.6. Communicating hydrocephalus: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments
3.7. COVID-19 Impact on the market

CHAPTER 4: HYDROCEPHALUS MARKET, BY CAUSE
4.1. Overview
4.2. Congenital Hydrocephalus
4.3. Acquired hydrocephalus

CHAPTER 5: HYDROCEPHALUS MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Communicating hydrocephalus
5.3. Non-communicating hydrocephalus

CHAPTER 6: HYDROCEPHALUS MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS
6.1. Overview
6.2. CT Scan
6.3. MRI
6.4. Ultrasound

CHAPTER 7: HYDROCEPHALUS MARKET, BY TREATMENT
7.1. Overview
7.2. Surgery shunt insertion
7.3. Ventriculostomy

CHAPTER 8: HYDROCEPHALUS MARKET, BY AGE
8.1. Overview
8.2. Neonate and Pediatrics
8.3. Adults

CHAPTER 9: HYDROCEPHALUS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

  • Aesculap Inc.

  • Integra Lifesciences

  • Karl Storz SE and Co. Kg

  • Proteses Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Natus Medical Inc.

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES: SERVICE BASED

  • Boston Children's Hospital

  • Anadolu Medical Center

  • Helios Hospital

  • Texas Children's Hospital

  • Children's National Hospital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3coge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • Oil Swings as Traders Weigh Up G-7 Crude Ban, Saudi Price Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and the impact of China’s energy-sapping lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Price

  • This Value Stock Is Up 49% Year to Date -- Is It Too Late to Buy?

    While much of the stock market has faded into bear-market territory this year, one sector has stood out -- oil and gas. The energy sector, as represented by the Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), has gained 48% this year, while the S&P 500 has shed 14%. Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), the largest component of the Energy Select SPDR ETF, is up 49% year to date.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and the northwest of Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was down 0.9% at $108.79.

  • Oil falls on China demand worries, possible EU ban on Russia oil eyed

    Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by weak China data and fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that could tighten global supplies. Brent crude lost 41 cents, or 0.4%, to $111.98 a barrel by 0603 GMT. "The broader risk-off sentiment sparked by the recession fears, and China's lockdowns are the major factors that pressure the oil price," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil

    China's Iranian oil imports in April came off peak volumes seen in late 2021 and early 2022 as demand from independent refiners weakened after COVID-19 lockdowns pummelled fuel margins and on growing imports of lower-priced Russian oil. The easing of Iranian oil purchases, which still make up some 7% of imports by the world's largest crude importer, came as Western diplomats have largely lost hope in reviving a 2015 nuclear pact while high oil prices emboldened Iran to take its time to return to an agreement. A revived nuclear deal would allow Iran to boost its oil sales beyond China - Iran's number one customer for the past two years - to previous clients in South Korea and Europe.

  • It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation.

    Our roundtable panelists discuss what’s ahead for EVs, autonomous driving, and more. Plus, four upstarts to watch.

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere

  • Top DeFi Token Price Analysis – LUNA, AVAX, UNI, and AAVE

    Bitcoin’s price fall to the $35,000 has led major DeFi tokens like LUNA, AVAX, and AAVE into the deep red pushing tokens below their key support zones.

  • Fueled by Higher Crude Prices, This Oil Stock Boosted its Dividend Yield to 13%

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) is becoming a prodigious passive income producer. The oil company has significantly increased its quarterly dividend over the years. Meanwhile, it's complimenting that growing payout with oil-fueled variable dividend payments.

  • Coal shortage and heatwave spark India's power woes

    Analysts are worried about India's climate change pledge as it increases coal production to meet a rise in demand.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must for Dividend Investors

    ExxonMobil has a solid record of sharing profits with investors and is in the midst of a discovery boom.

  • Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to forecast higher profit for the year ahead when it reports earnings this week, helped by solid demand and a weaker yen, even as commodities costs and supply chain woes put pressure on the global auto industry. The forecast, on top of an expected strong profit increase in the year just ended, would highlight the Japanese automaker's ability to navigate a difficult environment, in part by charging customers more as the chip shortage tightens supplies. The market will be watching closely to see how much of a negative impact higher commodities prices will have on Toyota and other Japanese automakers, as well as their expectations for the currency, said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

  • Exclusive: Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia - sources

    Hyundai Motor Co plans to announce a new electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in the United States and has been in discussions to build a facility in Georgia, near existing plants for the Hyundai and Kia brands, the Korean automaker and people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters. "We are excited to announce a new EV plant plan in the United States soon, but we do not have details to share at this stage," Hyundai Motor said in a statement to Reuters when asked about its investment plans. Hyundai has been in advanced discussions with state officials to build a dedicated EV facility in Georgia, three people with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

  • Kicking the China habit: South Korea hunts tungsten treasure

    SANGDONG, South Korea (Reuters) -Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future. The mine in Sangdong, 180 km southeast of Seoul, is being brought back from the dead to extract the rare metal that's found fresh value in the digital age in technologies ranging from phones and chips to electric vehicles and missiles. Sangdong is one of at least 30 critical mineral mines or processing plants globally that have been launched or reopened outside China over the last four years, according to a Reuters review of projects announced by governments and companies.

  • EU Considers Insurance Ban for Ships Carrying Russian Oil

    EU officials have proposed a ban on insuring ships that carry Russian oil, a move aimed at blocking Russia’s access to global oil markets and the revenue that has fueled its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Toyota's Running Out of Federal EV Tax Credits

    The Japanese automaker's newest EV may only come with a $7500 tax credit during its first few months on sale.

  • Here's a Fast-Growing Stock Down 70% You Can Buy Today

    One company feeling the pain is Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), which is down about 70% since early October. The insurance agency is quickly expanding its business and increasing revenues. Ultimately, the company looks to be the biggest agency selling personal coverage, mainly homeowners insurance and auto insurance.

  • IKEA to spend 3 billion euros on stores as it adapts to e-commerce

    IKEA retailer Ingka Group is spending 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) through 2023 on new and existing stores, much of it to modify its trademark out-of-town outlets so they can double up as e-commerce distribution centres. Tolga Oncu, retail manager at the group which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, told Reuters the money would be spent across all regions, though about a third is earmarked for London, a test-bed for new store formats and logistics set-ups. "Most of it will be in our existing stores, since we talk about transforming, redesigning the purpose of the square metres," Oncu said in an interview.

  • Markets Are Pricing in More Growth Risks: Holtze-Jen

    Stefanie Holtze-Jen, chief investment officer for APAC at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank, discusses Asian equity and fixed income markets, her investment strategy and where she's finding opportunity. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."