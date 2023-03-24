U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Hydrocolloids Global Market Report 2023: Expansion of Ready Meal and Convenience Food Industry to Catalyze Demand

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hydrocolloids Market

Global Hydrocolloids Market
Global Hydrocolloids Market

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Pectin, Carrageenan, Xanthan gum, Agar, Gum Arabic, Alginates, Guar gum, MCC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, Synthetic), Function, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrocolloids market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Hydrocolloids are widely used in many food formulations to improve quality attributes and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids expressed in food are affected by several factors, such as orientation and molecular association, water-binding and swelling, concentration, particle size, degree of dispersion, interaction with other gums, and help in improving the properties of the filling.

The two main uses of hydrocolloids are as a thickening and gelling agents. They are also used for moisture retention in cakes, pies, donuts, and frozen food. Companies such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Associated Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Ashland (US), and CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US) produce and supply different types of hydrocolloids for the food and beverage industry.

The gelatin segment amongst the various types of hydrocolloids dominated the market in the year 2022.

Although gelatin is widely used in the food industry, its addition to food creates problems for certain people. Some people object to the use of gelatin for religious or ethical reasons because it is produced from animal tissues or because it is made from the tissues of specific animals. Some plant materials form gels in water and can be substituted for gelatin, but they have slightly different properties from animal products. Nevertheless, they are a good option for people who do not want to use a substance obtained from animals. Two of these gelatin substitutes are agar (also called agar-agar) and carrageenan. Gelatin is also used in the pharmaceutical industry; it is used as an excipient in the production of hard capsules and soft gels.

The animal segment of hydrocolloids market accounted for the largest share in the year 2022

Hydrocolloids of animal origin are produced using skins and bones of different sources, such as beef, pork, and fish. Gelatin is one of the major hydrocolloids derived from animal sources having applications in the confectionery industry. The animal-derived hydrocolloids generally form water in oil emulsions. They are quite likely to cause allergies and are susceptible to microbial growth and rancidity. Gelatin is a protein substance derived from collagen, a natural protein present in the tendons, ligaments, and tissues of mammals. It is produced by boiling the connective tissues, bones, and skins of animals, usually cows and pigs. Gelatin's ability to form strong, transparent gels and flexible films that are easily digested, soluble in hot water, and capable of forming a positive binding action, have made it a valuable commodity in food processing, pharmaceuticals, photography, and paper production.

The thickener segment by function of hydrocolloids market accounted for the largest share in the year 2022.

Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in various food products, such as soups, salad dressings, gravies, sauces, and toppings. The main reason for using hydrocolloids as thickeners is that they easily disperse when in contact with water to provide a thickening effect to the emulsion. Major hydrocolloids used as thickeners include xanthan gum, guar gum, LBG, gum Arabic, and CMC. The thickening effect produced by these hydrocolloids depends on the type of hydrocolloid used, its concentration, as well as the food system in which it is used. It also depends on the pH of the food system and temperature. Ketchup is one of the most common food items where hydrocolloids find their application.

The food & beverage segment by application of hydrocolloids market accounted for the largest share in the year 2022.

Hydrocolloids are functional carbohydrates used in many types of food to enhance their shelf life and quality. They are used to modify the viscosity and texture of food products, such as ice cream, salad dressings, gravies, processed meats, and beverages. They are chiefly used to modify the rheology of the food system, specifically viscosity and texture. Some are used alone, while others are used in synergistic combinations. They are used as thickening agents. However, some of these additives can be used in forming gels. Much of this is related to the way each ingredient reacts to water, including its solubility and how it performs when exposed to varying temperatures. As water is immobilized, the gel can take on unique characteristics depending on the types of hydrocolloids used.

North American market for hydrocolloids is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Consumers in the North American market are on the lookout for minimally processed convenience foods with good textures and long storage lives. This has heightened the need for appropriate food safety measures. It has also leveraged food additives to improve quality, texture, and extend shelf life, which are becoming increasingly important and critical. The burgeoning demand for such convenience food products is expected to have a high impact on the hydrocolloid market in North America. With the challenge posed by the growing concern among consumers with respect to chemical methods and additives to enhance food quality and shelf life, manufacturers are exploring newer technologies and hydrocolloids, which would be efficient alternatives to synthetic products. The popular perception that natural additives are a healthier option is driving the trend in the hydrocolloids market in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Multifunctionality of Hydrocolloids to Lead to Wide Range of Applications

  • Rise in Demand for Clean-Label Products due to Rise in Health and Wellness Trend

  • Expansion of Ready Meal and Convenience Food Industry to Catalyze Demand

Restraints

  • Stringent Regulations and International Quality Standards

  • Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials and Price Fluctuation

Opportunities

  • Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Africa

  • Hydrocolloids to Replace and Reduce Other Ingredients in Food Products

  • Increase in Investments in R&D

Challenges

  • Intense Competition and Product Rivalry due to Similar Products

  • Unclear Labeling to Lead to Ambiguity and Uncertainty

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

259

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$11.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$14.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Hydrocolloids Market: Regulations

8 Hydrocolloids Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Gelatin
8.3 Xanthan Gum
8.4 Carrageenan
8.5 Alginates
8.6 Agar
8.7 Pectin
8.8 Guar Gum
8.9 Locust Bean Gum
8.10 Gum Arabic
8.11 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
8.12 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

9 Hydrocolloids Market, by Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Botanical
9.3 Microbial
9.4 Animal
9.5 Seaweed
9.6 Synthetic

10 Hydrocolloids Market, by Function
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Thickeners
10.3 Stabilizers
10.4 Gelling Agents
10.5 Fat Replacers
10.6 Coating Materials
10.7 Other Functions

11 Hydrocolloids Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Food & Beverages
11.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery
11.2.3 Meat & Poultry Products
11.2.4 Sauces & Dressings
11.2.5 Dairy Products
11.2.6 Others
11.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
11.4 Pharmaceuticals

12 Hydrocolloids Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Agar Del Pacifico SA

  • Agarmex

  • Altrafine Gums

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

  • Ashland

  • B & V Srl

  • BASF SE

  • Bhansali International

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Cp Kelco U.S. Inc.

  • Darling Ingredients Inc.

  • Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd.

  • DSM

  • Est-Agar As

  • Exandal Usa Corp.

  • Fufeng Group

  • Indian Hydrocolloids

  • Ingredion

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Kerry Group PLC

  • Lucid Colloids Ltd.

  • Nexira

  • Palsgaard A/S

  • Sunita Hydrocolloids Pvt Ltd.

  • Tate & Lyle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4zhdd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


