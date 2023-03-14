Hydrocolloids Market worth $14.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hydrocolloids Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The exponential growth in the natural and clean-label food consumption across the food and beverage industry due to its growing awareness has influenced the use of hydrocolloids. Moreover, this has led to an increase in dependence on natural fibers and gums for functional properties, stability, safety, and quality of food products. According to the American Oil chemist society Journal of 2015, hydrocolloids, apart from imparting textural properties, also enhance the nutritional properties of the food as they contain nearly 60%-90% of dietary fibers.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1231

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrocolloids Market"

240 – Tables

54 – Figures

267 – Pages

In terms of type, pectin is estimated to be the fastest type segment during the forecast period

Pectin is an important polysaccharide with applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries. It is used as an emulsifier, gelling agent, thickener, stabilizer, and fat or sugar replacer in a low-calorie food. Pectin and pectin-derived oligosaccharides can also be used as important ingredients in functional food. Its importance in the food sector lies in its ability to form a gel in the presence of Ca2+ ions or a solute at low pH.

The seaweed segment by source in the hydrocolloids market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

Seaweed-derived hydrocolloids mainly include alginate, carrageenan, and agar, which are important parts of the food ingredient industry. The three types of hydrocolloids are natural hydrophilic polymers existing in the cell walls and extracellular matrices of brown and red seaweeds that can be extracted through a series of chemical and physical processes. Owing to their excellent thickening, gelling, film-forming, and other novel properties, alginate, carrageenan, and agar are widely used in the functional food industry. Seaweed hydrocolloids find application as thickeners, stabilizers, coagulants, and salves (in the wound and burn dressings) and they are used as materials to produce bio-medical impressions in the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

Story continues

Stabilizers, by function, is estimated to be the fastest-growing function of hydrocolloids during the forecast period

Stabilizers add viscosity to enhance overall flavor and give body to beverages while also preventing sedimentation and keeping ingredients suspended within the finished product. Stabilizers are additives used to help maintain emulsions or prevent degeneration in beverages. The most common stabilizers are hydrocolloids (such as xanthan, gum Arabic, and gum acacia), modified starches, pectin, carrageenan, casein, and inulin. The purpose of stabilizers is to add viscosity to enhance flavor and give body to a beverage. They also maintain emulsification, which prevents sedimentation by keeping additional ingredients suspended in the product.

The Cosmetics & personal care products segment is projected to be the second-largest market in the forecasted period

Recently, hydrocolloids have found a fit in the personal care industry, often replacing synthetic chemicals with similar properties. Driven by consumers' thirst for "all-natural" products, many manufacturers are trying to leverage the long history of hydrocolloids in the food industry for personal care applications. Therefore, with wide consumer interest in natural cosmetics, the number and demand for natural texturizers have grown strongly in recent years.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1231

North America is estimated to be the fastest region during the forecast period

The North American hydrocolloids market is also driven by its application in premium food products. The leading manufacturers of hydrocolloids in North America include Ashland Inc. (US), CP Kelco (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Darling Ingredients Inc. (US). The North American market is completely driven by the US. The US has a large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products; hence, it constitutes a major share in the market. Consumers in the US are calorie-conscious due to which low-calorie and low-fat food products are popular in the country. The increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiac diseases has led consumers to demand natural and low-calorie food products. Food manufacturers are therefore concentrating on the application of natural hydrocolloids and their function as fat replacers.

Key players in this market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Associated Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Palsgaard A/S (Denmark), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), DSM (Netherlands), Ashland (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US), Nexira (France), Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd. (China), Fufeng Group (China), and BASF SE (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1231

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Food Emulsifiers Market by Type (Mono & di-glycerides and their derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan esters, Polyglycerol esters, and Stearoyl lactylates), Source, Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Pectin Market by Type (HM Pectin, LM Pectin), Raw Material (Citrus fruits, Apples, Sugar beet), Function, Application (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Products, Industrial Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hydrocolloid-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hydrocolloid.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrocolloids-market-worth-14-5-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301771228.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets