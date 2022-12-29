U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Hydrogel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

By Form (Amorphous, Semi-Crystalline & Crystalline), By Raw Material (Natural, Synthetic & Hybrid), By Composition (Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicone & Others), By Application (Contact Lenses, Wound Care, Personal Care and Hygiene, Drug Delivery, Agriculture & Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377479/?utm_source=GNW

Global Hydrogel Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028 due to the increased consumption in the application of microwaves and medicine. In United States microwave ovens volume amounted to 25.23 million in 2021.
Hydrogel is widely used in the microwave and pharmaceutical industries.Various hydrogel components are commonly used in these industries, driving demand for hydrogel products.

One of the main drivers propelling the market is the growing use of hydrogels in the pharmaceutical industry to improve the storage stability of existing medical items.It is also used in wound dressings to hydrate the wound and help with epidermal restoration, the removal of surplus dead tissue, and the granulating of the healing process.

Additionally, the market is positively impacted by the increased use of hydrogels in sanitary products to provide thinner pads with more excellent absorbency and boost swelling pressure and suction power.
Hydrogels are also stimuli-responsive materials that can enhance performance and allow for sensing.These applications are encouraging the market expansion of hydrogels.

The use of contact lenses is dramatically rising since more than half of the world’s population requires some vision correction.The industry is growing even more due to the increased usage of hydrogel in contact lenses for increased comfort.

Additionally, the market expansion is fueled by the rising use of personal care and hygiene goods. These factors are expected to boost market expansion.
Growing Uses of Hydrogel in Agriculture Sector
Hydrogels can increase the ability of soils to hold water and the net plant yield.Also, they can improve soil fertility and lessen the effects of drought on plants, which will help industry expand.

Additionally, the demand for high-yield and sustainable agriculture practices has increased due to population expansion, rapid climate change, and shrinking farmlands, further boosting industry growth. Growing environmental consciousness and the emphasis on using biodegradable products drive the market’s expansion.

Mergers & Acquisitions
• In 2017, MilliporeSigma purchased Natrix Separations, a manufacturer of hydrogel membrane products for single-use chromatography with headquarters in Ontario, Canada. The goal of MilliporeSigma’s acquisition is to advance next-generation bioprocessing.

Recent Developments
• Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI), which cause chronic or permanent damage to the brain and spinal cord, frequently follow events like combat, sports, or strokes. Hydrogels provide several benefits when treating TBI and SCI, including adequately filling uneven injury sites and providing a three-dimensional (3-D) cell development environment. Collagen, hyaluronic acid (HA), chitosan, self-assembled peptides, and decellularized extracellular matrices (ECMs) are some of the different components of hydrogels used in nerve cell regeneration. These hydrogels are typically combined with medications, bioactive substances, or even cells for a better therapeutic outcome.
New Product Launches
• Recently, scientists created hybrid nanogels, combining hydrogels’ advantages with nanoparticles. Their nanoscale allows them to be actively or passively concentrated at the designated area of action, such as tumor sites, and to have a sizeable crosslinking surface area and a long blood circulation duration. When responding to environmental changes, micro- and nano-sized hydrogels are quicker than their macroscopic or bulk counterparts, making them more useful in biological and sensing applications.
Market Segmentation
Global Hydrogel Market is segmented based on Form, Raw Material, Composition and Application.Based on Form, the market is divided into Amorphous, Semi-Crystalline & Crystalline.

Based on Raw material, the market is fragmented Natural, Synthetic & Hybrid.Based on Composition the market is divided into Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicone & Others.

Based on Application the market is segmented into Contact Lenses, Wound Care, Personal Care and Hygiene, Drug Delivery, Agriculture & Others.
Market players
Honeywell International, Zhejiang Juhua, Arkema, Daikin, Chemours, SRF Limited, Tazzetti S.p.A, ASPEN Refrigerants, The Chemours Company, and The Linde Group are some of the key players operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Hydrogel Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Hydrogel Market, By Form:
o Amorphous
o Semi-Crystalline
o Crystalline
• Hydrogel Market, By Raw Material:
o Natural
o Synthetic
o Hybrid
• Hydrogel Market, By Composition:
o Polyacrylate
o Polyacrylamide
o Silicone
o Others
• Hydrogel Market, By Application:
o Contact Lenses
o Wound Care
o Personal Care and Hygiene
o Drug Delivery
o Agriculture
o Others
• Hydrogel Market, By Region:
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Russia
Sweden
Denmark
Switzerland
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Hydrogel Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377479/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


