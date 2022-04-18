U.S. markets closed

Hydrogen Aircraft Market Size Worth Around US$ 1,720.2 MN By 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the hydrogen aircraft market size is expected to be worth around US$ 1,720.2 million by 2030 and it is growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen aircraft market size was estimated at US$ 189.14 million in 2021. The global aviation industry has significant contribution of about 2.5% of carbon emissions across the globe. The rising focus of the aviation industry to de-carbonize the aircrafts is significantly fueling the adoption of hydrogen aircraft across the globe. The traditional fuel transport solutions results in excess carbon emissions thereby contributing to the increased level of air pollution.

The rising government initiatives to control carbon footprint from transport solutions is boosting the investments towards the development of hydrogen powered infrastructure, which is expected to foster the growth of the hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period. The countries of European Union such as Germany, France, and UK are formulating their own National hydrogen strategy to control carbon footprint from the aviation industry. These government initiatives are expected to support the adoption of hydrogen aircraft across the globe and fuel the demand for sustainable transport solutions.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 189.14 Million

CAGR

27.8% from 2022 to 2030

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 1053.21 Million

By Geography

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America

Companies Covered

Aerodelft, Aerovironment Inc., Airbus Se, Apus Group, Flyka, Gkn Aerospace, Pipistrel D.O.O, Hes Energy Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Hypoint Inc., Intelligent Energy Holdings, Plug Power Inc.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of passenger capacity, the less than 100 segment led the market in 2021. The huge spaces required by the hydrogen fuel tanks has resulted in the development of less than 100 passenger capacity aircrafts across the globe, and hence resulted in its dominance.

  • Based on the range, the short haul dominated the market in 2021. This is attributed to the presence of huge number of short haul aircrafts that can effectively and safely cover a short range owing to the space limitations.

  • Based on the technology, the fully hydrogen powered aircraft is expected to witness the highest CAGR. The rising government and corporate investments in the development hydrogen fuel infrastructure and efficient hydrogen aircrafts are the major factors that are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global hydrogen aircraft market in 2021. This growth is attributed to the huge demand for advanced and sustainable transport solutions among the population. The presence of leading multinational corporations in North America and their subsidiary companies across the globe results in huge number of international and domestic travels. Therefore the increased frequency of flight travels is resulting in the production of increased level of air pollution. The rising government initiatives to curb the carbon emission and promote sustainable and eco-friendly commute solutions are significantly fueling the adoption of hydrogen aircraft in North America.

Moreover, the investments are increasing towards the development of hydrogen and electric powered infrastructure which is significantly fostering the growth of the North America hydrogen aircraft market. The rising investments in the research and development of long range hydrogen aircrafts and ongoing developments on the seating ergonomics to increase the number of passers in a single aircraft is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the upcoming future.

The Asia pacific hydrogen aircraft market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of various subsidiary companies and several MNCs in the region is resulting in growing number of international and domestic travels across borders owing to the globalization of businesses. Asia Pacific is a huge market owing to the presence of huge population and it successfully attracts huge investments from the multinational corporations.

Furthermore, the rapidly growing tourism industry in Asia Pacific is resulting in significant number of domestic and international tours which is a prominent factor behind the growing demand for aircraft travel. The rising government and corporate initiatives to control carbon emission from the airplanes is significantly boosting the growth of hydrogen aircraft market.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising focus on de-carbonization

The global aviation industry has significant contributions towards the carbon emissions. The huge need for air travel facilities among the global population, the air traffic is significantly high, which results in huge volume of carbon emission. The deteriorating environmental condition owing to the carbon emission from transport vehicles is shifting the focus towards the de-carbonization. Therefore, the demand for the hydrogen aircraft is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Restraint

High costs of hydrogen production

The traditional fuel emits huge volume of harmful gases. The best eco-friendly alternative is to produce hydrogen from water. The production of hydrogen fuel is a costly affair and hence the high costs of hydrogen production may hamper the growth of the hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Increasing government focus on hydrogen aircrafts

The increasing government initiatives in the past few decades to preserve environment and to encourage the adoption of clean and green energy is significantly offering growth impetus to the hydrogen aircraft market. The government, in the form of incentives and subsidies is offering huge advantages to the hydrogen aircraft manufacturers across the globe.

Challenge

Challenges associated with retrofitting

The manufacturers are involved in redesigning of the existing aircrafts to convert it into hydrogen aircrafts, which is a complex task. Hydrogen requires huge fuel tank that is creating space issues for the manufacturers. Furthermore, the liquid hydrogen fuel needs to be stored at a very low temperature which requires expensive cryogenic tanks. These complexities are the major challenges for the manufacturers of the hydrogen aircraft market.

Recent Developments

  • In March 2021, AeroDelftlaunched its latest Phoenix PT aircraftprototype, which will be powered by liquid hydrogen fuel and it can cover a distance of 500 Km.

Market Segmentation

By Passenger Capacity

  • Less than 100

  • 101 to 200

  • Above 200

By Range

  • Short Haul

  • Medium Haul

  • Long Haul

By Technology

  • Fully Hydrogen-Powered

  • Hybrid Electric Powered

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft

  • Liquid Hydrogen Aircraft

By Application

  • Passenger Aircraft

  • Cargo Aircraft

By Distance Range

  • Up to 20 km

  • 20 km to 100 km

  • More than 100 km

By Platform

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

  • Air Taxis

  • Business Jets

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

