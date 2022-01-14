U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,633.75
    -18.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,883.00
    -106.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,386.00
    -104.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,142.60
    -12.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.43
    +0.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.89
    +3.27 (+18.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,128.12
    -1,662.04 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.48
    -33.09 (-3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.48
    -23.37 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2022 Expected Growth USD 86.36 mn | Global Size Forecast till 2025 – Report by Absolute Reports

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read

Top Vendors - Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Pune, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Hydrogen Electrolyzers. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Hydrogen Electrolyzers industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19547501

The Report has been monitoring the hydrogen electrolyzers market and it is poised to grow by USD 87.36 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. Our report on the hydrogen electrolyzers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers and the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles. In addition, the integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hydrogen electrolyzers market analysis includes the electrolyzer type segment and geographic landscape.

The Major Players in the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Are:

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

  • Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

  • Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • McPhy Energy SA

  • Nel ASA

  • Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd

  • SwissHydrogen SA

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc

The report examines the Hydrogen Electrolyzers market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19547501

Market Segmentation Covers:

By Electrolyzer Type:

• Alkaline

• PEM

By Geographical Landscape:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America

Our report on hydrogen electrolyzers market covers the following areas:

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market sizing

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market forecast

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market industry analysis

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19547501

Some Points from TOC:

• Executive Summary

o Market overview

• Market Landscape

o Market ecosystem

o Value chain analysis

• Market Sizing

o Market definition

o Market segment analysis

o Market size 2020

o Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

• Five Forces Analysis

o Bargaining power of buyers

o Bargaining power of suppliers

o Threat of new entrants

o Threat of substitutes

o Threat of rivalry

o Market condition

• Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

o Market segments

o Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

o Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

• Customer landscape

o Customer landscape

• Geographic Landscape

o Geographic segmentation

o Geographic comparison

o North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Key leading countries

o Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

o Market drivers

o Market challenges

o Market trends

• Vendor Landscape

o Overview

o Landscape disruption

• Vendor Analysis

o Vendors covered

o Market positioning of vendors

o Asahi Kasei Corp.

o Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

o Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

o Kobe Steel Ltd.

o McPhy Energy SA

o Nel ASA

o SwissHydrogen SA

o Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Appendix

o Scope of the report

o Currency conversion rates for USD

o Research methodology

o List of abbreviations

Reasons to Buy Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Report:

  1. The new players in the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.

  2. The key technologies that could impact the global Hydrogen Electrolyzers market have been covered in detail.

  3. The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

  4. The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analyzed in the report.

  5. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market.

  6. The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Purchase this Report (Price 2500 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19547501


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Wells Fargo Earnings Easily Top Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Fourth-quarter profits at the San Francisco-based bank were $5.75 billion, or $1.38 a share, well ahead of analysts' estimates.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • JPMorgan Falls on Trading Revenue Slump, Muted Loan Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice o

  • Cathie Wood Outflows Grow as Diehard Fans Face Biggest Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The loyalty of Cathie Wood’s legion of fans may be finally waning, as the new year bloodbath in speculative technology stocks hands the star money manager a miserable start to 2022.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding th

  • Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views; Citigroup On Tap

    JPMorgan and Wells Fargo earnings beat Q4 forecasts, with Citigroup set to report before the open. Bank stocks were mixed early Friday.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Approaches A Potential U.S. Filing?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after filing additional data in the hopes of seeking a U.S. authorization? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were climbing this week, up 9.4% as of Thursday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was insider buying coming after last week's earnings report. CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares; Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph Hartsig bought 5,000 shares; Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood bought 7,000 shares, and director Joshua Schechter bought 6,000 shares.

  • Bank earnings preview: Analyst details ‘perfect storm’ for strong Q4 execution

    CFRA Research Director Kenneth Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upcoming bank earnings and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend losses after tech sell-off

    Stock futures rose Thursday evening to steady after a tech-driven selloff during the regular trading day.

  • Here's Why CrowdStrike, Datadog, and MongoDB Were Under Pressure on Thursday

    As of about 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were firmly in the red. The Nasdaq was by far the worst performer of the three major indexes, down by 1.7%. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was down by nearly 5%, while database software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down by 5% and 8%, respectively.

  • Is Coinbase a Good Buy for 2022?

    The stock is being dragged down by the dramatic sell-offs in technology stocks and cryptocurrency assets.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • ‘There’s no way the stock market goes up this year — it probably goes down pretty aggressively,’ says hedge-fund honcho Kyle Bass

    Don't expect gains in 2022 if the Federal Reserve sticks to its guns on rate hikes and tightening overall financial conditions, says Kyle Bass.

  • BlackRock Assets Hit Record $10 Trillion on ETF Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. became the first public asset manager to hit $10 trillion in assets, propelled by a surge in fourth-quarter flows into its exchange-traded funds.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on

  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) - Dominant in the Market, Falling Knife on the Charts

    While broad market corrections are inevitable, it is always interesting to see who leads the pack. Recently, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) has been one of the bear leaders in the Technology sector, losing as much as 50% in as little as 2 months. From a technical standpoint, high-volume sell-offs do not fare well.