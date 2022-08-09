Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market, Integration of Renewables With Hydrogen Electrolyzers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market by Electrolyzer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the hydrogen electrolyzers market is USD 87.36 million. Increasing strategic partnerships for clean hydrogen generation is the major trend influencing hydrogen electrolyzers market growth. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Integration of renewable energy sources with hydrogen electrolyzers is one of the main factors influencing the market growth for these devices. Electricity is used in hydrogen electrolyzers to produce oxygen and hydrogen from water. An electrochemical reaction separates oxygen and hydrogen, and it is a very dependable process with output efficiencies of more than 99.999 percent.

Many businesses continue to switch from fossil fuels like coal or natural gas to renewable energy since it produces hydrogen with no emissions, which has become a key factor in the market's expansion. However, factors such as the high cost of hydrogen production using electrolyzers will challenge market growth.

The hydrogen electrolyzers market report is segmented by

Electrolyzer type - Alkaline and PEM

Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Major Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Related Reports:

Portable Fan Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable fan market share is expected to increase to USD 795.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Story continues

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric wire and cable market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 87.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport, and Technigaz SA, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

