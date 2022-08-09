U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market, Integration of Renewables With Hydrogen Electrolyzers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market by Electrolyzer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the hydrogen electrolyzers market is USD 87.36 million. Increasing strategic partnerships for clean hydrogen generation is the major trend influencing hydrogen electrolyzers market growth. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Integration of renewable energy sources with hydrogen electrolyzers is one of the main factors influencing the market growth for these devices. Electricity is used in hydrogen electrolyzers to produce oxygen and hydrogen from water. An electrochemical reaction separates oxygen and hydrogen, and it is a very dependable process with output efficiencies of more than 99.999 percent.

Many businesses continue to switch from fossil fuels like coal or natural gas to renewable energy since it produces hydrogen with no emissions, which has become a key factor in the market's expansion. However, factors such as the high cost of hydrogen production using electrolyzers will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with
TechnavioRead FREE Sample Report right now!

The hydrogen electrolyzers market report is segmented by

  • Electrolyzer type - Alkaline and PEM

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America 

Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the
segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Major Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 87.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport, and Technigaz SA, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. 

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

  • 5.3 Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.4 Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

  • 10.5 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

  • 10.6 Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • 10.7 McPhy Energy SA

  • 10.8 Nel ASA

  • 10.9 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

  • 10.10 SwissHydrogen SA

  • 10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

