Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market, Integration of Renewables With Hydrogen Electrolyzers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the hydrogen electrolyzers market is USD 87.36 million. Increasing strategic partnerships for clean hydrogen generation is the major trend influencing hydrogen electrolyzers market growth. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
Integration of renewable energy sources with hydrogen electrolyzers is one of the main factors influencing the market growth for these devices. Electricity is used in hydrogen electrolyzers to produce oxygen and hydrogen from water. An electrochemical reaction separates oxygen and hydrogen, and it is a very dependable process with output efficiencies of more than 99.999 percent.
Many businesses continue to switch from fossil fuels like coal or natural gas to renewable energy since it produces hydrogen with no emissions, which has become a key factor in the market's expansion. However, factors such as the high cost of hydrogen production using electrolyzers will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with
Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!
The hydrogen electrolyzers market report is segmented by
Electrolyzer type - Alkaline and PEM
Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the
segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Major Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Vendors
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Related Reports:
Portable Fan Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable fan market share is expected to increase to USD 795.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.
Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric wire and cable market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%.
Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 87.36 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport, and Technigaz SA, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces analysis
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Electrolyzer Type
5.3 Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.
10.4 Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen
10.5 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA
10.6 Kobe Steel Ltd.
10.7 McPhy Energy SA
10.8 Nel ASA
10.9 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.
10.10 SwissHydrogen SA
10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
10.12 Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-electrolyzers-market-integration-of-renewables-with-hydrogen-electrolyzers-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301601542.html
SOURCE Technavio