U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.64
    +5.43 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,795.98
    +212.41 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,802.66
    -94.64 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.05
    +5.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.80
    +9.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6940
    +0.0420 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3024
    -0.0052 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2900
    +0.3200 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,826.70
    +482.22 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.92
    +3.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,663.48
    +111.67 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Size to Grow by USD 87.36 Mn| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK , April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market witnessed a YOY growth of 8.97% in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by electrolyzer type (alkaline and PEM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Government initiatives and incentives, as well as advancements related to the generation of clean hydrogen, will aid the market expansion of hydrogen electrolyzers in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market by Electrolyzer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market by Electrolyzer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

  • Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

  • Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • McPhy Energy SA

  • Nel ASA

  • Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

  • SwissHydrogen SA

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth. In North America, hydrogen electrolyzers are primarily sold in the United States and Canada. However, the market in North America will grow at a slower pace than the industry in other areas.

Favorable government efforts and incentives, as well as innovations relevant to the generation of clean hydrogen, will aid the expansion of the hydrogen electrolyzers market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the alkaline segment's market share of hydrogen electrolyzers will expand significantly. PEM hydrogen electrolyzers are substantially more expensive than alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers. As a result, this sort of electrolyzer is commonly used for producing clean hydrogen on-site. As a result of benefits such as reduced prices and better production capacity as compared to PEM hydrogen electrolyzers, the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the projected period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Several organizations are continuing to replace fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas with renewables due to the advantages of hydrogen generation with zero emissions, which has emerged as a major driving factor for market growth. However, market expansion will be hampered by factors such as competition from other hydrogen generation technologies and high cost of hydrogen production utilizing electrolyzers.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Decentralized Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 87.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Cummins Inc., Enapter Srl, Frames Energy Systems BV, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Idroenergy Spa, ITM Power Plc, John Cockerill (CMI S.A.), Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

  • Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

  • Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

  • Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • McPhy Energy SA

  • Nel ASA

  • SwissHydrogen SA

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-electrolyzers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-87-36-mn-37-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301520131.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on UiPath or Run Away?

    Workplace automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently reported its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31. Investors punished the stock, sending it to new lows. UiPath burst onto the scene with a hot initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, a time when the markets were euphoric.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Fell 12.6% This Week

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 12.6% this week, in another difficult period for fintech stocks. As an exciting and high-growth fintech stock, Upstart has the worst of both worlds in today's market. High-multiple stocks suffered this week when Federal Reserve governors Lael Brainard and Patrick Harker came out with very hawkish commentary.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    It can be a growth stock or a value stock. One is a pharmaceutical company making one of the world's most in-demand products today. Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) earnings took off, thanks to its coronavirus vaccine.

  • Equity markets may ‘go back up’ to all-time highs over the next few months: Strategist

    Mike Gibbs, Raymond James Director of Portfolio & Technical Strategy, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss equity and fixed income markets, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • What You Need To Know About GameStop Corp.'s (NYSE:GME) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in GameStop Corp. ( NYSE:GME ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • Robinhood stock sinks after Goldman Sachs cuts rating to Sell

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Robinhood stock after Goldman Sachs analysts slashed their rating for the company that has become synonymous with meme stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Here's Why a Drop in Moderna's Revenue Wouldn't Be Catastrophic

    The one big concern investors have about coronavirus-vaccine giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is this: a potential drop in revenue. Moderna's only commercialized product right now is its coronavirus vaccine.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Su