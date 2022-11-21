Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Size to Grow by USD 119.34 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market share is set to increase by USD 119.34 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.1% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. Technavio calculates the global electrical components and equipment market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of water heaters and accessories, motors, motor control, encoder and amplifier, automation solutions, electrical distribution and protection equipment, small generators, wire and cable accessories, power supplies and conditioners, sensors, meters and indicators, recorders and loggers, process safety systems, instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, switches, transmitters and receivers, HVAC, and safety components.

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Hydrogen electrolyzers Market as per geography is categorized into North North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global hydrogen electrolyzers market compared to other regions. 41% growth will originate from North America. The growing adoption of fuel cells across different sectors directly contributes to the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rising concerns about climate change are encouraging the use of clean energy in the region, which is supporting the growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market in North America.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Alkaline electrolyzers and PEM electrolyzers.

Revenue Generating Segment - The hydrogen electrolyzers market share growth by the alkaline electrolyzers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers are reliable systems and are used by suppliers of industrial gas used in heavy-duty applications in power stations, refueling stations, industrial plants, and energy storage facilities. In addition, owing to advantages, such as lower costs and higher production capacity when compared with PEM hydrogen electrolyzers, the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer segment will witness stable growth during the forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers is one of the key drivers in the market.



Hydrogen generation from renewables offers various benefits. For instance, the excess variable power generated through intermittent sources such as wind turbines or solar PVs can be utilized for hydrogen production.

The produced hydrogen can be used for various applications across different sectors, including transport, industry, or utility (for grid injection). Moreover, renewable power plants are generally located at distant locations from the end-users. In such cases, if the generated power is used for electrolysis to produce hydrogen, the transportation of it could be commoditized and unconstrained by grid connection, which is similar to the case of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The process of hydrogen generation can be claimed to be clean or non-polluting if the electricity used for electrolysis is generated through renewables such as solar PV and wind energy. Owing to the advantage of hydrogen generation with zero emissions, several organizations continue to replace fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas with renewables, which has emerged as a major driving factor for the growth of the market.

Major trends influencing the growth

The increasing number of strategic partnerships for clean hydrogen generation is the major trend in the market.

Clean hydrogen generation has emerged as a major source of focus amidst the growing emission concerns and the imposition of several regional policies to address the concerns. Such policies focus on increasing the adoption of clean hydrogen generation and have led to the formation of several strategic partnerships among the stakeholders, including end-users and vendors, for the development of clean hydrogen infrastructure.

Investments, contracts, and agreements have become a clear necessity to create a sustainable, end-to-end ecosystem, maintain market positions, and offer a strong product portfolio to buyers.

In March 2021, Russia's Rosatom, and French electric utility company EDF, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop hydrogen technologies to benefit markets in Russia and Europe. Later in June 2021, India and the US launched a hydrogen task force to focus on clean energy sectors.

Such strategic alliances and acquisitions will result in the development of clean hydrogen generation technologies to create a sustainable ecosystem, which will subsequently lead to growth in the demand for hydrogen electrolyzers during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The competition from alternative technologies for hydrogen production will challenge the growth of the global hydrogen electrolyzers market.

Hydrogen can be produced using many technologies, which include electrolysis processes, thermochemical processes, photolytic processes, and biological processes.

The electrolysis-based hydrogen generation process faces stiff competition from the alternate processes, mainly thermochemical, as electrolysis only accounts for one-twenty-fifth of the overall sources of hydrogen generation.

Coal gasification is another major process employed to produce hydrogen due to the high availability and dependency of several countries on coal. In addition, coal is a low-cost source of hydrogen generation, which further supports its widespread usage.

Hydrogen generation technologies other than thermochemical and electrolysis, such as photolytic processes or direct solar water splitting and biological processes, such as microbial biomass and photobiological conversion, are still in very early stages of development.

Therefore, the presence of mature and cost-efficient alternate hydrogen production technologies may hinder the growth of the global hydrogen electrolyzers market during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen electrolyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen electrolyzers market vendors

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Cummins Inc., ELTRA GmbH, Enapter Srl, Frames Energy Systems BV, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Idroenergy Spa, ITM Power plc, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment, Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production, and Gaztransport and Technigaz SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hydrogen electrolyzers market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Alkaline Electrolyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 PEM Electrolyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Capacity

7.3 500 kW to 2 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Less than 500 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Above 2 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

12.4 Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

12.5 Enapter Srl

12.6 Frames Energy Systems BV

12.7 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

12.8 Giner Inc.

12.9 Kobe Steel Ltd.

12.10 McPhy Energy SA

12.11 Nel ASA

12.12 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

12.13 Siemens AG

12.14 SwissHydrogen SA

12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

12.16 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment

12.17 Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

