U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.88
    -17.46 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,693.21
    -52.48 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,022.79
    -123.27 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.73
    -16.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -0.34 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    -15.30 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    -0.0081 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0081 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0600
    +1.7350 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,849.72
    -670.94 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.21
    -7.15 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Size to Grow by USD 119.34 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market share is set to increase by USD 119.34 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.1% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. Technavio calculates the global electrical components and equipment market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of water heaters and accessories, motors, motor control, encoder and amplifier, automation solutions, electrical distribution and protection equipment, small generators, wire and cable accessories, power supplies and conditioners, sensors, meters and indicators, recorders and loggers, process safety systems, instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, switches, transmitters and receivers, HVAC, and safety components.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!

    Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Hydrogen electrolyzers Market as per geography is categorized into North North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • North America is the fastest-growing region in the global hydrogen electrolyzers market compared to other regions. 41% growth will originate from North America. The growing adoption of fuel cells across different sectors directly contributes to the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rising concerns about climate change are encouraging the use of clean energy in the region, which is supporting the growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market in North America.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Alkaline electrolyzers and PEM electrolyzers.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The hydrogen electrolyzers market share growth by the alkaline electrolyzers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers are reliable systems and are used by suppliers of industrial gas used in heavy-duty applications in power stations, refueling stations, industrial plants, and energy storage facilities. In addition, owing to advantages, such as lower costs and higher production capacity when compared with PEM hydrogen electrolyzers, the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer segment will witness stable growth during the forecast period.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers is one of the key drivers in the market.

  •  

  • Hydrogen generation from renewables offers various benefits. For instance, the excess variable power generated through intermittent sources such as wind turbines or solar PVs can be utilized for hydrogen production.

  • The produced hydrogen can be used for various applications across different sectors, including transport, industry, or utility (for grid injection). Moreover, renewable power plants are generally located at distant locations from the end-users. In such cases, if the generated power is used for electrolysis to produce hydrogen, the transportation of it could be commoditized and unconstrained by grid connection, which is similar to the case of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

  • The process of hydrogen generation can be claimed to be clean or non-polluting if the electricity used for electrolysis is generated through renewables such as solar PV and wind energy. Owing to the advantage of hydrogen generation with zero emissions, several organizations continue to replace fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas with renewables, which has emerged as a major driving factor for the growth of the market.

Major trends influencing the growth

  • The increasing number of strategic partnerships for clean hydrogen generation is the major trend in the market.

  • Clean hydrogen generation has emerged as a major source of focus amidst the growing emission concerns and the imposition of several regional policies to address the concerns. Such policies focus on increasing the adoption of clean hydrogen generation and have led to the formation of several strategic partnerships among the stakeholders, including end-users and vendors, for the development of clean hydrogen infrastructure.

  • Investments, contracts, and agreements have become a clear necessity to create a sustainable, end-to-end ecosystem, maintain market positions, and offer a strong product portfolio to buyers.

  • In March 2021, Russia's Rosatom, and French electric utility company EDF, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop hydrogen technologies to benefit markets in Russia and Europe. Later in June 2021, India and the US launched a hydrogen task force to focus on clean energy sectors.

  • Such strategic alliances and acquisitions will result in the development of clean hydrogen generation technologies to create a sustainable ecosystem, which will subsequently lead to growth in the demand for hydrogen electrolyzers during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • The competition from alternative technologies for hydrogen production will challenge the growth of the global hydrogen electrolyzers market.

  • Hydrogen can be produced using many technologies, which include electrolysis processes, thermochemical processes, photolytic processes, and biological processes.

  • The electrolysis-based hydrogen generation process faces stiff competition from the alternate processes, mainly thermochemical, as electrolysis only accounts for one-twenty-fifth of the overall sources of hydrogen generation.

  • Coal gasification is another major process employed to produce hydrogen due to the high availability and dependency of several countries on coal. In addition, coal is a low-cost source of hydrogen generation, which further supports its widespread usage.

  • Hydrogen generation technologies other than thermochemical and electrolysis, such as photolytic processes or direct solar water splitting and biological processes, such as microbial biomass and photobiological conversion, are still in very early stages of development.

  • Therefore, the presence of mature and cost-efficient alternate hydrogen production technologies may hinder the growth of the global hydrogen electrolyzers market during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hydrogen electrolyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen electrolyzers market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The Fuel Cell Market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 26.1% and CAGR of 26.45% with the market share of 3985.8 million watts for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources is notably driving the fuel cell market growth, although factors such as the high cost of fuel cells may impede the market growth.

  • The Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market share is estimated to increase to USD 146.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 11.14%. The rising electricity demand and high cost of grid expansion is notably driving the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market growth, although factors such as intermittency and low efficiency of solar PV systems may impede the market growth.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 119.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Sweden

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Cummins Inc., ELTRA GmbH, Enapter Srl, Frames Energy Systems BV, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Idroenergy Spa, ITM Power plc, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment, Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production, and Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hydrogen electrolyzers market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Alkaline Electrolyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 PEM Electrolyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Capacity

  • 7.3 500 kW to 2 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Less than 500 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Above 2 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 12.4 Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

  • 12.5 Enapter Srl

  • 12.6 Frames Energy Systems BV

  • 12.7 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

  • 12.8 Giner Inc.

  • 12.9 Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • 12.10 McPhy Energy SA

  • 12.11 Nel ASA

  • 12.12 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

  • 12.13 Siemens AG

  • 12.14 SwissHydrogen SA

  • 12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 12.16 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment

  • 12.17 Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027
Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-electrolyzers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-119-34-million-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301682470.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Don't Get Into Tesla, Unless You Like Driving With Bears

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have clearly broken their October lows and have made new 52-week lows. The trading volume has increased in the past two months, telling me that traders are voting with their feet and shares are not falling of their own weight, so to speak. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we see a bearish setup.

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • Oil Drops on Report OPEC Is Considering Increasing Output

    Oil prices fell on Monday after it was reported Saudi Arabia and other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are considering increasing their output quotas. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 5% to $83.26 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, declined 5.2% to $75.90 a barrel.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Stays Within A Buy Zone As Oil Prices Drop?

    Exxon Mobil has gained since beating Q3 earnings and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as oil prices drop?

  • Oil ends slightly lower after tumble to 10-month lows

    Oil futures ended with small losses but well off session lows after tumbling to levels last seen in January after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members were discussing a potential output boost for their December meeting. Crude quickly trimmed declines after Saudi Arabia's energy minister denied the report. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 35 cents, or 0.4%, to end at $79.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. January WTI , th

  • Oil Prices Slide on Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

    Oil prices slid after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are discussing an increase in crude production. The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep oil flowing when the harshest sanctions to date strike the Russian energy industry starting Dec. 5. Brent-crude futures fell more than 4.5% to about $83.40 a barrel, extending earlier losses. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day is under discussion for the Dec. 4 meeting of OP

  • Amazon’s Customer Satisfaction Slips With Shoppers

    Shipping delays and customer service complaints are among the woes that have started to erode shoppers’ long-favorable views.

  • Oil touches 10-month low after report OPEC+ weighing production boost

    Oil futures dip sharply Monday, plumbing levels last seen in January, after The Wall Street Journal reports OPEC+ may weigh a production increase.

  • China Reopening, E-Commerce Plays Sell Off in Hong Kong as Lockdowns Re-emerge

    Cities that have been trying opening-up experiments have shifted into reverse, scaring the China bulls.

  • Is The Eagle Ford Shale Play Getting A Second Wind?

    The Eagle Ford shale play is seeing a wave of renewed interest, with dealmaking and M&A activity in the region on the rise

  • Oil Refiner Valero Rock Solid With Impressive Growth Despite Crude Downturn

    Oil refiner Valero is in a buy zone after strong earnings. Despite downward pressure on oil in recent weeks, the oil stock has held near its buy point.

  • 12 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 fastest growing economies in Africa. If you want to see more of the fastest growing economies in Africa, go directly to the 5 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa. Africa’s economy started recovering in 2021 following the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its gross domestic […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. AMX, ORAN and CRNT are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Last year, Reuters reported TSMC's plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be churned out when the facility begins production.