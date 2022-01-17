Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market worth $704 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Fixed, Portable), End-user Industry (Chemicals, Mining & Metallurgical, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market is expected to grow from USD 543 million in 2021 to USD 704 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021–2026. The rise in demand for pressure sensors is increasing continuously owing to their increasing applications in the chemical and oil & gas industry. Growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market can also be attributed to the stringent regulations proposed by government for human and environment safety. Also, the rising global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements in electronic devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for automotive, industrial, and healthcare applications.

The portable devices segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In industrial environments, workers need to be aware of exposure to toxic or combustible gases and vapors or a lack of oxygen. Portable hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices are ideal for ensuring personnel safety in different industrial environments that may be at risk of high concentrations of this gas. Also, these portable devices are a particularly effective and practical measurement tool. Portable hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices are accurate, compact in size, easy to use, lightweight, durable, provide fast response, have a simple design, and enable hydrogen fluoride gas measurement for different measurement ranges. Also, they can record and export the hydrogen fluoride gas measurement data. Portable hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices can be used in chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, semiconductor, and utility industries. Owing to this, the portable devices segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The chemical industry accounted for the largest share of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in 2020

In 2020, the chemical industry segment accounted for the largest size of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market, and a similar trend is projected during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the implementation of hydrogen fluoride detection devices for continuous monitoring of hydrogen fluoride gas in the chemical industry for personnel safety, environmental safety, and industrial process control. In addition, increasing government regulations pertaining to emissions monitoring in a chemical plant lead to the fitment of these devices, which is expected to further boost the growth of the chemical industry.

Hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in APAC. The hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by the evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies and the rising demand for hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices from the overseas markets of North America and Europe.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), GfG Instrumentation, Inc. (US), Sensidyne, LP (US), Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd. (UK), Analytical Technology, Inc. (ATI) (US), RKI Instruments, Inc. (US), and R.C. Systems, Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market.

