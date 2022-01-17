U.S. markets closed

Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market worth $704 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Fixed, Portable), End-user Industry (Chemicals, Mining & Metallurgical, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market is expected to grow from USD 543 million in 2021 to USD 704 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021–2026. The rise in demand for pressure sensors is increasing continuously owing to their increasing applications in the chemical and oil & gas industry. Growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market can also be attributed to the stringent regulations proposed by government for human and environment safety. Also, the rising global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements in electronic devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for automotive, industrial, and healthcare applications.

MnM Logo
MnM Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=56174839

The portable devices segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In industrial environments, workers need to be aware of exposure to toxic or combustible gases and vapors or a lack of oxygen. Portable hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices are ideal for ensuring personnel safety in different industrial environments that may be at risk of high concentrations of this gas. Also, these portable devices are a particularly effective and practical measurement tool. Portable hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices are accurate, compact in size, easy to use, lightweight, durable, provide fast response, have a simple design, and enable hydrogen fluoride gas measurement for different measurement ranges. Also, they can record and export the hydrogen fluoride gas measurement data. Portable hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices can be used in chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, semiconductor, and utility industries. Owing to this, the portable devices segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The chemical industry accounted for the largest share of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in 2020

In 2020, the chemical industry segment accounted for the largest size of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market, and a similar trend is projected during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the implementation of hydrogen fluoride detection devices for continuous monitoring of hydrogen fluoride gas in the chemical industry for personnel safety, environmental safety, and industrial process control. In addition, increasing government regulations pertaining to emissions monitoring in a chemical plant lead to the fitment of these devices, which is expected to further boost the growth of the chemical industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market"

130 – Tables
55 – Figures
209 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=56174839

Hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in APAC. The hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by the evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies and the rising demand for hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices from the overseas markets of North America and Europe.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), GfG Instrumentation, Inc. (US), Sensidyne, LP (US), Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd. (UK), Analytical Technology, Inc. (ATI) (US), RKI Instruments, Inc. (US), and R.C. Systems, Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market.

Related Reports:

Gas Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Gas Type(Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile Organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons), Technology, Output Type, Product Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hydrogen-fluoride-gas-detection-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-guided-munition-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hydrogen-fluoride-gas-detection.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-fluoride-gas-detection-market-worth-704-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301461877.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

