Hydrogen Fluoride Market growth accelerating at 5.1% CAGR -- Increasing demand for refrigerants to boost growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Hydrogen Fluoride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 496.19 thousand T between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio categorizes the global hydrogen fluoride market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market within the global chemicals market. The global commodity chemicals market covers companies that primarily produce industrial and basic chemicals, including, but not limited to, plastics, synthetic fibers, films, commodity-based paints and pigments, explosives, and petrochemicals.

The global hydrogen fluoride market is fragmented. The competition among vendors is intense in the global hydrogen fluoride market, owing to the presence of many regional and international vendors. Key vendors have a vast geographical presence, with large production facilities. They compete in terms of price, access to raw materials, product quality, and geographical presence. They are also adopting various strategies to withstand the evolving market environment as well as economic and other challenges.

The report identifies Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Spa, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing demand for refrigerants will offer immense growth opportunities, the tight supply of fluorspar will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The hydrogen fluoride market is segmented as below:

Application

The fluorocarbons segment will have the largest share of the market. The growing use of refrigerants in hotels, malls, commercial offices, air conditioners, and refrigerators by residential end-users is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

APAC will emerge as a key market for hydrogen fluoride, occupying 54% of the global market share. The increasing demand for aluminum from the automobile industry is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing production of automobiles is contributing to the growth of the hydrogen fluoride market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen fluoride market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hydrogen fluoride market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hydrogen fluoride market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen fluoride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen fluoride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen fluoride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen fluoride market vendors

Hydrogen Fluoride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 496.19 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Spa, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aluminum fluoride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

10.4 Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH

10.5 Fluorsid Spa

10.6 Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd

10.7 Gulf Fluor

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 LANXESS AG

10.10 Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

10.11 Solvay SA

10.12 Tanfac Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

