Hydrogen Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2022: Rising Concerns Over Climate Change and Air Pollution Drives Growth

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market, By Product Type, By Vehicle Type, By Technology Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market was valued at USD 14.72 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to reach USD 80.48 Billion by the year 2030.

The main advantage of fuel cells over other power generation technologies is that they are very efficient, with most of the energy in the hydrogen being converted to electricity. Fuel cells also have a much lower environmental impact than other power generation technologies, as they do not produce any emissions of greenhouse gases or air pollutants.



The rising concerns over climate change and air pollution are the major factors driving the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell market. The growing demand for clean and renewable energy sources is also expected to boost the market growth.

In addition, the increasing investment by government and private organizations in fuel cell technology is expected to provide a further boost to the market growth. However, the high cost of fuel cells and the lack of infrastructure are the major factors restraining the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell market.



Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of type, the hydrogen fuel cell market has been classified into PEMFC, DMFC, AFC, PAFC, SOFC, and MCFC. PEMFC is expected to be the largest segment of the hydrogen fuel cell market due to its high efficiency and low emissions. DMFC is also expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to its ability to function at high temperatures and its low cost.

The automotive application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising concerns over climate change and air pollution are the major factors driving the growth of this application segment. The increasing investment by government and private organizations in fuel cell technology is also expected to boost the market growth.

The stationary power application segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for clean and renewable energy sources is the major factor driving the growth of this application segment.

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of fuel cell manufacturers in the region. The growing investment by government and private organizations in fuel cell technology is also expected to boost the market growth in North America.

For the purpose of this particular report, the author segments the Hydrogen Fuel Cell market on the basis of: product type, technology, application, and regions:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Liquid-Cooled Type

Air-Cooled Type

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Passenger Cars

Buses & Coaches

Other Commercial Vehicles

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Stationery

Material Handling Equipment

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Public

Private

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Investments by Private and Governmental Organizations in the Establishment of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Infrastructure

Rapid R&D in the Adoption of Hydrogen as Convenient Fuel Over Others

Adoption of Key Strategies Followed by Novel Product Launches

Market Restraints

Volatility in the Price of Raw Materials of Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Product Rollout Hampered by High Fuel Cell Prices

Insufficient Infrastructure for Storage and Hydration Issues by Manufacturers





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orj17e

