Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Market to Reach $3.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 36.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Market by Truck Type (Light Duty Truck, Medium Duty Truck, and Heavy-Duty Truck), by Range (Below 400 Km, and Above 400 km), by Power Output (Below 150 KW, 151 - 250 KW, and Above 250 KW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global hydrogen fuel cell truck industry generated $181.6 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 36.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global hydrogen fuel cell truck market is driven by factors such as an increase in environmental regulations, development in infrastructure, and longer driving range of hydrogen fuel cell trucks. However, the limited availability of refueling infrastructure restrains the growth of hydrogen fuel cell truck market. Furthermore, factors such as lower operating costs and partnership & collaboration between government & private companies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for leading players of hydrogen fuel cell truck market.

Hydrogen Powered Truck Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $181.6 million Market Size in 2032 $3.7 billion CAGR 36.0 % No. of Pages in Report 366 Segments covered Truck Type, Range, Power Output, and Region. Drivers Increase in environmental regulations Development in infrastructure for hydrogen trucks Longer driving range of hydrogen fuel cell trucks Opportunities Lower operating cost Partnership and collaboration between government and private companies Restraints Limited availability of refueling infrastructure Higher cost of hydrogen fuel cell trucks

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a sizable impact on the hydrogen fuel cell truck industry, specifically in terms of deployment and production. Several companies were forced to shut down their facilities due to reduced demand and supply chain disruptions which resulted in delays in the production and delivery of fuel cell trucks. This in turn slowed down the deployment of these vehicles.

Moreover, the transportation sector, which is a major user of hydrogen fuel cell trucks, had been severely impacted by the pandemic, resulting in reduced demand for these vehicles. The economic downturn caused by the pandemic had also made it more difficult for businesses to invest in new technology, including hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

However, the pandemic highlighted the importance of reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to cleaner forms of transportation. This led to increased government support and funding for the development and deployment of hydrogen fuel cell trucks. For example, in the U.S., the Biden administration had proposed significant investments in clean energy and infrastructure, including the development of a national network of hydrogen refueling stations to support the deployment hydrogen of fuel cell trucks.

The heavy-duty truck segment will strive to uphold its position as the market leader over the forecast period

Based on truck type, the heavy-duty truck segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global hydrogen fuel cell truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status over the forecast period, as these trucks can be configured in many different ways, including dump trucks, cement mixers, and tractor trailers, among others. The heavy-duty trucks often feature multiple axles and large wheels to distribute weight more evenly and improve stability. The light duty truck segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.2% from 2023 to 2032, as there is a growing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, and hydrogen fuel cell technology offers a zero-emission solution.

The below 400 km segment aims to sustain its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on range, the below 400 km segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global hydrogen fuel cell truck market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period, as the governments around the world are increasingly imposing strict emission standards on heavy-duty vehicles, which leads the fleet operator to look for cleaner and more sustainable alternatives to traditional diesel trucks. The above 400 km segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The above 250 KW segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on power output, the above 250 KW segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing nearly two-thirds of the global hydrogen fuel cell truck market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, as it is driven by the need for heavy-duty vehicles to have sufficient power to transport large loads over long distances. With advances in fuel cell technology, it is now possible to achieve power outputs of up to 350 kW or more, making fuel cell trucks a viable option for heavy-duty transport. The below 150 KW segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting near to around three-fifths of the global hydrogen fuel cell truck market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period as the government in this region has set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions and has identified hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including trucks, as a key component of its strategy to achieve these targets. According to a long-term strategy for the development of the nation's hydrogen industry unveiled in March 2022, China plans to have 50,000 fuel cell vehicles on its roads by 2025. Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.3% from 2023 to 2032. Trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells are being introduced by several well-known automakers in Europe, and some governments are providing incentives to promote the use of this technology. The European Union has also established challenging goals for lowering carbon dioxide emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, which is fueling demand for cleaner transportation solutions.

Leading Market Players: -

Dongfeng Motor Company

ESORO AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Hyzon Motors

Kenworth Truck Company

Nikola Corporation

Renault Trucks

SANY Group

XCMG Group

Xiamen King Long International Trading Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hydrogen fuel cell truck market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

